Bubbies Ice Cream : Unveils New Individually-Wrapped Mochi for Self-Serve Freezers

The new packaging paves the way for the return of Bubbies’ self-serve freezers in retailers nationwide

Bubbies Ice Cream, the iconic premium frozen novelty brand best known for its super-premium Mochi Ice Cream innovations, launched its beloved Mochi Ice Cream in new individually-wrapped packaging in grocery stores and natural retailers nationwide. The new packaging marks the reopening of Bubbies Mochi Self-Serve Freezers that have long been a grab-and-go snack destination for customers looking to mix and match their favorite flavors. Last year, these in-store freezers were scaled back in retailers, due to an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.

Bubbies Ice Cream Individually-Wrapped Mochi and Self-Serve Freezer

At a time when consumers are more conscious than ever before about food safety and health, Bubbies’ individually wrapped Mochi Ice Cream ensures enhanced protection from environmental elements and cross contamination, in addition to increased product freshness longevity for the best taste and texture. The new individually-wrapped packaging uses 75 percent less plastic than the leading competitor’s single-serve packaged mochi while also providing consumers with a more convenient way to enjoy this perfectly portioned treat on-the-go or at home.

“Given the current climate, we know that today’s consumers are more focused than ever on keeping themselves and their families safe,” said Vice President of Marketing, Katie Cline. “We’re proud to offer the same delicious, real-ingredient Mochi Ice Cream that people know and love, but with this update to our Self-Serve Freezers, we can ensure that mochi lovers won’t have to worry about food safety. We’re excited to once again offer shoppers the opportunity to enjoy a mix and match of their favorite flavors, during or after their grocery shopping trip.”

Bubbies’ new in-store Self-Serve Freezers offer varieties such as Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Triple Chocolate, Pistachio, Blood Orange, and Vanilla as well as Vegan Strawberry and Vegan Chocolate. Additional flavors from the brand’s portfolio, including its Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites in Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake flavors, are available now at select retailers. Like all Bubbies products, individually-wrapped varieties are made with only real, non-GMO ingredients, including all natural ingredients, real fruit puree and kosher dairy, and are always gluten-free. Each individually-wrapped mochi will carry an SRP between $1.49-$2.00 per piece.

For more information on where Bubbies individually-wrapped Mochi Ice Cream and Self-Serve Freezers can be found, please visit the brand’s store locator at bubbiesicecream.com/product-locator. For sales inquiries and questions, please contact info@bubbiesicecream.com.

About Bubbies Ice Cream

Bubbies Ice Cream is an iconic frozen novelty brand best known for its all natural Mochi Ice Cream innovations. Starting with the highest quality real ingredients like Madagascar vanilla, real fruit puree and no rBST dairy, Bubbies Ice Cream crafts its creamy, super-premium ice cream using the same secret family recipe since Bubbies’ inception in 1985. Now one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the US, Bubbies’ portfolio includes more than 30 traditional and unique flavors of Mochi Ice Cream treats as well as a line of cookie dough ice cream bites. Find more information at bubbiesicecream.com and follow Bubbies Ice Cream via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

