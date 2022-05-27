Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bubs Australia plans to ship at least 1.25 million baby formula cans to U.S., says FDA

05/27/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula in San Antonio

(Reuters) - Bubs Australia Ltd plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula to the United States to help ease a nationwide shortage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

Some of the baby formula is currently in stock for transport and more will be produced by the Australian company in the coming weeks and months, according to the FDA.

Bubs' supply is another import allowed by the FDA as part of its regulatory flexibility started earlier this month in an attempt to mitigate one of the biggest baby formula shortages in recent history.

The shortage is partly due to Abbott Laboratories' manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products including Similac in February.

Abbott said on Tuesday it plans to restart production at the facility on June 4, adding it would prioritize making EleCare and supplying it on or about June 20.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
