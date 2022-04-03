Log in
Bucha massacre "most outrageous atrocity of 21st century" - Kuleba

04/03/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
STORY: Ukrainian forces moved into the town near Kyiv On Friday (April 1) and found what officials and witnesses said were the bodies of 300 civilians killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation.

Victims were seen by Reuters in a mass grave and lying in the streets.

"Without an exaggeration, by what we have seen in Bucha and vicinity, we can conclude that Russia is worse than ISIS in the scale and ruthlessness of the crimes committed," he said, speaking to reporters during a visit to Warsaw.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kuleba said that Ukraine was ready, "despite all the crimes, despite all the atrocities committed by Russia."

Russia's defense ministry said in a statement that footage and photographs showing dead bodies were "yet another provocation" and denied allegations that it had killed civilians in Bucha.

Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town.


© Reuters 2022
