Buchalter :'s Commitment to Diversity Continues with Recent Diversity Reception

08/30/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
Buchalter is pleased to have hosted USD School of Law’s annual Diversity Reception for students, alumni, faculty, administrators, judges, and local diverse bar associations last Friday, August 27 at its office in San Diego, California. Buchalter is a participant in the law school’s Law Firm Challenge. In addition to raising the profile of participating law firms and organizations and building a stronger alumni network, the Law Firm Challenge provides an opportunity for alumni to make a collective difference and enable the law school to continue expanding its programs, increase diversity, and meet the needs of the legal community. Buchalter is proud of both its history and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The recruitment of additional and exceptional legal talent with a primary focus on creating an even more diverse workforce remains a top priority for us as evidenced by our involvement in USD School of Law’s recent Diversity Reception.


© Business Wire 2021
