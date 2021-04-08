Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Buck Enterprises Announces Business Acquisition of Financial Services Company Ann Vanderslice Retirement Planning Strategies To Expand Federal Benefits and Federal Retirement Planning Services

04/08/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Enterprises, a provider of financial planning and wealth management services, announced today its acquisition of Denver-based Ann Vanderslice Retirement Planning Strategies, a recognized leader of information and planning services involving federal employee benefits, federal employee retirement systems, and income planning. The company will continue its services and operations out of its Lakewood and Colorado Springs offices under the DBA Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple as an established subsidiary of Buck Enterprises.

“Our two companies have shared a strong partnership in the federal benefits arena since 2019,” says Ann Vanderslice, President of Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple. “This next step will take us to new levels and capabilities that will provide additional resources and solutions to more federal employees.”

Buck Enterprises offers financial services through its subsidiaries E.A. Buck Financial Services and E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services. After serving thousands of families in Hawaii over the past forty years and recently establishing two new offices in the Denver-area, E.A. Buck Financial Services is now positioning itself in areas across the United States.

“E.A. Buck is currently expanding to new regions with the goal of having a federal benefits professional in each region,” says Ann Vanderslice. “Being able to fill the need for federal benefits and retirement planning services for federal employees, no matter where they live, is important to me. I can’t wait to see what this partnership and expansion with E.A. Buck will bring.”

“At E.A. Buck, we believe everyone, regardless of income or net worth, should have the opportunity to learn the financial strategies of the wealthy,” says Katie Buck, CEO of Buck Enterprises. “This business combination with a partner that shares those same values will help our companies make specialized financial planning accessible to more federal employees across the country.”

For more information about federal benefits information or financial planning options for federal employees visit federalbenefitsmadesimple.com or call 303-922-4304.

About E.A. Buck Financial Services
E.A. Buck Financial Services is a firm where legacy meets opportunity. Established by Ed Buck and now led by its second generation of the family, Katie Buck and Jeff Buck, the firm has always stayed true to its principles of being an experienced partner for the clients they serve, dedicated to bringing personalized financial planning to all levels of income and net worth. The firm has a team of certified advisors that offers help in Retirement Income Planning, Asset Management, Tax Investment Strategies, Social Security Benefit Planning and Insurance Services and Annuities.

About Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple
Formerly known as Ann Vanderslice Retirement Planning Strategies, Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple is a provider for federal benefits information, federal benefits analysis, retirement planning, and financial planning services for federal employees. The firm operates a team of professionals and advisors dedicated to helping federal employees understand and plan their options involving federal benefits and federal employee retirement systems.

We are an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. MAS and E.A. Buck Financial Services are not affiliated entities. MAS and AEWM are not affiliated companies with Ann Vanderslice, E.A. Buck Financial Services, or E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services. 862336- 4/21.

Media Contact: Daniel Chong
808.679.7553. dchong@eabuck.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL  : 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
05:20pTranscript of the IMFC Press Briefing
PU
05:20pDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pBLACKSTAR ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pNUSTAR ENERGY L.P.  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on May 4, 2021
BU
05:18pWEST FRASER TIMBER  : Notice of First Quarter Results Conference Call
PU
05:18pAn April Update on Global Market Shifts Affecting U.S. Soy
PU
05:18pConsumer Cos Up As Investors See Silver Lining In Jobless Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:15pNike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
RE
05:15pNasdaq March 2021 Volumes and 1Q21 Statistics
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ