STORY: :: The Buckingham Palace military band plays Taylor Swift's

'Shake it Off' ahead of her London shows

:: June 21, 2024

:: The Royal Family via X

The city also welcomed Taylor Swift fans ahead of her Eras tour by releasing a sparkling London Tube map redesigned in the singer's honor.

Swift is attracting nearly 700,000 fans, according to the mayor's office. Aside from spending on tickets and travel, her fans, known as 'Swifties,' splash out on glittery outfits and accessories to depict different musical eras of the 34-year-old's discography.