Buckle CEO and Co-founder to Deliver Customer Keynote at Guidewire Connections 2021

Buckle’s Marty Young to present on legitimizing the gig economy at Guidewire’s annual conference – November 1-4, 2021 – Las Vegas

Marty Young, co-founder and CEO of Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, is delivering the customer keynote, “Buckle: Legitimizing the Gig Economy,” at Guidewire Connections, taking place on Monday, November 1 – Thursday, November 4, 2021, in-person in Las Vegas and virtually. Connections is Guidewire’s annual conference where customers, insurance industry professionals, and other invited guests gather. Earlier this year, Buckle selected Guidewire to enable its adjusters to easily, accurately, and quickly resolve claims for its rideshare and delivery driver customers.

WHAT: Buckle’s Marty Young to Deliver Customer Keynote at Guidewire Connections

WHEN: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PDT

WHERE: ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Buckle is exclusively focused on servicing rideshare, delivery, and Transportation Network Company (TNC) drivers with their unique needs by providing personal and commercial auto coverage in one, affordable policy. Buckle’s mission is to help this rising middle class break free from the credit score trap and achieve economic freedom, requiring the insurer to solve a whole host of problems—from safety to affordability. Marty shares how Buckle is blowing up the typical P&C insurance model through non-traditional data sources and various plug and play programs.

In addition to insurtech and fintech strategies, Marty also leads Buckle in mergers and acquisitions execution. He is a globally recognized Wall Street professional with 20+ years of special situations experience in executing more than 75 transactions worth $30+ billion as both a trusted financial advisor and executive officer.

Marty graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer. After 9/11, he transitioned into and continues to serve as a U.S. Army Chaplain in the National Guard. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering of the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he obtained a master's degree in Operations Research. In addition, Marty has an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localisation, and innovation.

About Buckle

Buckle is the inclusive digital financial services company serving the rising middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using a portfolio of technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to those who earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

