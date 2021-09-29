Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Buckle : Closes $60M in Funding to Expand Full-Stack Insurance Platform Across US

09/29/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Funds increase scale of the financial services innovator offering financial security for the rising middle class and gig economy

Buckle Corp (the “Company”), an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, has filed its Regulation D and disclosed it raised $60 million through a Series B funding round led by Volery Capital Partners with participation from Eldridge, Assurant Ventures, as well as HSCM Bermuda and other insiders. As part of this transaction, Volery Capital Partners will join Buckle’s Board of Directors. In addition to the $60 million in Series B financing, HSCM Bermuda also expanded the Company’s surplus term loan from $10 million to $20 million to provide additional capital to support the premium growth of Buckle’s Gateway Insurance Company. Buckle has closed over $100 million in debt and equity funding since inception.

The successful raise underscores Buckle’s stated goal to reimagine financial services for the gig economy. The capital will help the Company scale its pioneering, full-stack insurance-as-a-service platform as Buckle continues to spearhead innovative financial products for the rising middle class across the U.S.

The Company’s core hybrid auto insurance policy for rideshare and delivery drivers uses data from Transportation Network Company (TNC) platforms to underwrite policies. By using rideshare and delivery data instead of credit scores, Buckle’s core, hybrid auto insurance policy helps close the gap created by conventional insurance policies that leave gig workers underinsured or with higher premiums.

“This new raise helps validate Buckle’s positive momentum across its insurance programs and reinforces our belief in the opportunity for growth the Company faces today,” said Marty Young, co-founder and CEO of Buckle. “Through our capital efficient, multi-carrier strategy, we’re expanding our digital insurance platform nationwide so that we can offer a range of attractive insurance options to U.S. gig economy workers, many of whom have been considered essential workers throughout the pandemic.”

Buckle also acquired and recapitalized three admitted insurance carriers, Gateway Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, and American Country Insurance Company. Through its multi-carrier insurance platform and strategic MGA partnerships, Buckle expanded insurance products for gig workers to include traditional taxi, limousine, rideshare fleets, and non-standard personal auto.

“The pandemic has shown the essential value that gig workers contribute to the broader economy,” said Manny Citron, managing partner at Volery. “The gig ecosystem is growing rapidly but requires innovative and inclusive financial services to address the needs of this dynamic workforce. We support Buckle’s efforts to reimagine insurance, credit and other financial products for this growing, yet underserved market. We are excited to be part of the journey.”

In addition to launching additional insurance products and partnerships, Buckle has recently introduced an auto financing product to its Members in Georgia with plans to expand credit to other states soon.

About Volery Capital Partners
Volery Capital is a private equity firm that invests in financial services companies addressing climate change or economic inclusion. Volery makes growth equity investments in sub-sectors including asset management, specialty and consumer finance, insurance and benefits, and related business services and technologies. Volery’s investments will be thematically focused within energy transition, resource efficiency, education and workforce development, and financial inclusion and well-being. For more information, visit www.volerycapital.com.

About Buckle
Buckle is the inclusive digital financial services company serving the rising middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using a portfolio of technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to those who earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

All trademarks recognized.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aMELI KASZEK PIONEER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20aGEE GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
08:17aLuxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030
RE
08:16aPOWERCELL SWEDEN : is reorganizing its management to meet an expected increase in growth and demand
AQ
08:16aATS AUTOMATION TOOLING : Sets Sustainability Targets as Part of Newly Released 2021 Sustainability Report
AQ
08:16aCarbon Direct Leads Series A Investment in Clean Energy Systems
PR
08:16aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : September 2021 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021
PR
08:16aForce Protection Video Equipment Corp. a.k.a. BIGtoken and BritePool to Merge
BU
08:16aSURMODICS : Announces Successful First Patient Uses of Sublime™ Radial Access .018 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
4BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout
5Engie Brasil Energia S A : executes ASSÚ SOL acquisition

HOT NEWS