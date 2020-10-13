Buckle : Co-founder Joins Panel Discussion on Transforming Insurance Experience at ITC Global

Buckle’s Marty Young joins panel, “Transforming the Insurance Experience for the ‘Made for Me’ Economy,” on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Marty Young, co-founder and CEO of Buckle, a tech-enabled financial services company, is speaking on the panel, “Transforming the Insurance Experience for the ‘Made for Me’ Economy,” at Insuretech Connect - ITC Global, taking place virtually on Monday, October 19 – Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Marty is joined on the panel by Adam Edelstein, COO at Munich Re Specialty and Ben Noble, VP, Experience at Erie Insurance. The panel will be moderated by James Carlucci, SVP at ValueMomentum. These leaders are actively engaged in transforming how value is delivered to the customer. ITC Global is the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents from around the world.

WHAT: Buckle Co-Founder and CEO Marty Young Speaking on ITC Global Panel, “Transforming the Insurance Experience for the ‘Made for Me’ Economy”

WHEN: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 2:55 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. EDT

WHERE: https://insuretechconnect.com

The digital economy is a “made for me” economy, and customers are rewarding providers who understand them well and provide experiences, products, and services tailored to their needs. In this panel discussion, three leaders hone in on the customer needs and the experiences they seek, overcoming cultural challenges of innovation and harnessing technology to transform how value is delivered to the customer.

Marty is a globally recognized financial executive and advisor with over 20 years of financial and operational experience in addressing over 75 special situation investments. As the co-founder of Buckle, an inclusive financial services platform company which is incorporating new technologies and data into insurance and credit products, alongside executing an M+A strategy, he is passionate about creating the USAA of the gig economy. He also serves as Managing Director at M-III Partners, the top Wall Street boutique restructuring firm, and serves on the Advisory Board of the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering of Georgia Tech.

As Chief Operating Officer for Munich Re Specialty Insurance (“MRSI”), Adam Edelstein is responsible for technology, operations, and claims. He brings deep expertise in delivering sustainable growth and leading organizational transformation at a variety of notable carriers and consultancies.

Ben Noble has 20 years of experience in digital efforts for a variety of industries. As VP, Experience at Erie Insurance, he leads a transformation effort to deliver ERIE’s multi-channel, digital experience strategy and the culture to support it long into the future.

Jim Carlucci is Senior Vice President, Insurance at ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the insurance and financial services industry. Jim has a career spanning over 30 years in the insurance industry and oversees strategic planning and business development activities at ValueMomentum.

For more information on ITC Global, go to: https://insuretechconnect.com/

About Buckle

Buckle is a full-stack insurance company and credit platform specifically focused on rideshare, delivery, and other gig economy services, providing both providers and TNC platforms innovative insurance and credit products. Connect with Buckle on Facebook and LinkedIn and visit www.buckleup.com.

