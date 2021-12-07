Log in
Buckle and Amwins Specialty Auto Sign MGA Agreement in Florida

12/07/2021 | 08:15am EST
Amwins Specialty Auto to underwrite non-standard auto (NSA) insurance for Buckle as well as Buckle’s gig auto insurance for rideshare/delivery driver customers in Florida

Buckle, the inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, and Amwins Specialty Auto, (Amwins) a non-standard auto insurance specialist with 25 years of experience, have entered into a managing general agency (MGA) agreement. Under the agreement, Amwins is underwriting non-standard auto (NSA) insurance policies for Buckle in Florida as well as Buckle’s gig auto insurance for rideshare and delivery drivers in the state. Gateway Insurance, one of Buckle’s insurance carriers, will be the admitted carrier for both products.

“Buckle’s mission is to bring every financial product that gig economy workers need into the capital markets on their behalf as a trusted agent,” said Marty Young, co-founder and CEO of Buckle. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Amwins to further this mission and strengthen our underwriting capacity to gig rideshare and delivery drivers throughout Florida.”

Through the newly executed MGA agreement, Amwins has exclusive rights to the agency distribution of Buckle’s gig auto insurance across its regional footprint. Through Amwins’ extensive agency network, Buckle/Gateway’s NSA product is being issued on new business, effective early December. Buckle’s gig auto insurance will be rolled out in 1Q22.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Buckle,” said Don Moser, President of Amwins Specialty Auto of Florida. “As the gig economy grows, we see the opportunity to bring our traditional NSA products as well as Buckle’s gig auto insurance to independent agents in Florida as a chance to provide a unique combination which enables our agents to better serve their customers.”

Buckle’s gig auto insurance for rideshare and delivery drivers uses data from Transportation Network Company (TNC) platforms to underwrite policies. By using rideshare and delivery data instead of credit scores, Buckle helps close the gap created by conventional insurance policies that leave gig workers underinsured or with higher premiums.

Backed by the strength and stability of Amwins Group, Inc., the leading specialty insurance broker in the nation, Amwins is committed to the personal lines auto business. Amwins offers a variety of programs to meet the needs of the insureds with flexible terms and an array of discounts. For more information, visit: https://www.amwinsauto.com/.

About Buckle

Buckle is the inclusive digital financial services company serving the rising vital middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to rideshare and delivery drivers who generally earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Buckle gig auto insurance is the first insurance designed to protect gig drivers with one single affordable policy offering coverage for personal, rideshare, and delivery driving. Unlike traditional insurers who cannot effectively insure gig workers, Buckle provides protection for those driving for leading companies, including Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Gopuff, Favor, and others. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

All trademarks recognized.


© Business Wire 2021
