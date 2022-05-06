Buckle up, say traders as Wall Street's wild ride shows no sign of end

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - A massive two-day swing in U.S.
stocks highlights a trend that some market participants believe
will be a hallmark for months to come: intense volatility.
The S&P 500 index dropped 3.6% on Thursday, a day
after racing 3.0% higher on the Federal Reserve’s monetary
policy statement. Over the last five sessions, the index has
marked two of its biggest one-day drops since the pandemic
roiled markets two years ago, leaving the benchmark index down
13% so far in 2022. The Nasdaq plummeted 5%.
By one measure - the 10-day realized volatility for the S&P
500, or how much the index has moved over a rolling 10-day
period - U.S. stocks are at their choppiest since the pandemic
driven selloff in the first half of 2020.
The gyrations come as investors are faced with an array of
potentially combustible factors, chief among them whether the
Federal Reserve will be able to tame surging inflation without
driving the economy into recession.
Wednesday’s rally came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell
announced a widely expected 50 basis point interest rate
increase and said policymakers were not discussing larger hikes.
He also expressed confidence that the central bank could steer
the economy to a so-called soft landing – a view that investors
seemed far more skeptical of a day later, as equities
tanked.
"There is a lot of uncertainty with what is going on, with
inflation, oil, global macroeconomic events," said Matthew Tym,
head of equity derivatives trading at Cantor Fitzgerald. "I
think we are in for some volatility going forward, probably for
the whole year."
The sharp selloff sent the Cboe Volatility Index, known as
Wall Street’s fear gauge, up 5.78 points to 31.20, far
above its long-term median of 17.63. Tym said he believed it was
unlikely the index would trade “a whole lot lower” anytime soon.
Thursday's selloff was extraordinarily broad with every S&P
sector down on the day and more than 95% of the index
constituents in the red.
"It's a clear 'get out now and ask questions later' kind of
thing," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at
Susquehanna International Group.
"Today's move is telling you, the Fed can't talk its way out
of this, you are going to have to take some pain to fix this
situation," Murphy said.
The stock selloff came as benchmark 10-year bond yields
surged back above 3%. Higher yields can dull the
allure of stocks, particularly those in high-growth sectors such
as technology, whose companies’ cash flows are more weighted in
the future and diminished when discounted at higher interest
rates.
“The bond market had started to factor in inflation and
central bank policy earlier and maybe more effectively than the
equity market," said Brooks Ritchey, co-chief investment officer
at K2 Advisors, pointing to macro hedge funds as those playing
this theme. "So we may need a bit more time or even a bit more
pressure for the equity market to be positioned for the new
interest rate cycle."
Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at
National Alliance Securities, viewed Thursday's sellers as funds
that follow macro trends.
"It's pretty awful in the equity markets," said Brenner,
saying that the selling was a response to Powell's remarks, as
investors viewed him even more "behind the curve" in raising
rates.
The Fed is hardly the only worry facing markets. Prices for
oil and many other commodities remain sky high, partially as a
result of repercussions from the war in Ukraine. Markets remain
focused on inflation, with key U.S. consumer price data coming
next week.
"Volatility has taken the wheel, so investors should buckle
up while the market adjusts to new conditions," said Jeff
Klingelhofer, co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment
Management, in a note.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by
Carolina Mandl; editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Megan Davies and
Leslie Adler)