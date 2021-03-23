Log in
Buenos Aires Bondholders Sue Over $7 Billion Debt Logjam -- Update

03/23/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
By Andrew Scurria and Ryan Dube

Bondholders filed suit in New York on Tuesday against Argentina's Buenos Aires province after talks broke down over restructuring $7.1 billion in provincial debt as the country's leftist government seeks a larger accommodation with the International Monetary Fund to regain market access.

GoldenTree Asset Management LP and other investment firms sought a judgment in the U.S. District Court in New York over the province's failure to make debt payments stretching back to April of last year. Since then, the investors said, Buenos Aires "has chosen to follow a course of confrontation and default with its international bondholders rather than one of negotiation and compromise."

"Actions speak louder than words, and it is regrettable that the provincial leadership has chosen to follow a course of confrontation and default," said the investor group.

Buenos Aires stands apart from other provinces such as Córdoba, Salta and Entre Ríos that have come to terms with creditors this year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Argentina signaled it would seek to restructure its sovereign and municipal debt obligations and reached an agreement in August to restructure $65 billion in sovereign bonds.

The Buenos Aires Finance Ministry said Tuesday it had been holding talks with creditors in good faith, but their lawsuit now will make it more difficult to reach a resolution.

"It doesn't surprise us because these are tactics that they tend to use to add pressure," the ministry said. "They've taken an uncompromising position, seeking coupon rates that deny the financial relief the province needs and that were provided to the nation."

Successive governments have repeatedly driven Argentina into economic crises by overspending, which has led to chronic inflation, devaluation and default. Now, three years into a grinding recession, the economy is in its worst shape in decades, with scant cash and gold reserves to make debt payments.

Despite last year's sovereign-debt restructuring, Argentina must still reach a separate deal with the IMF before regaining access to international capital markets.

Argentina's economy was in recession before the pandemic, and last year shrank 10%, one of the deepest contractions in the world. The IMF, owed $44 billion, expects the country's economy to grow 4.5% this year. Argentina is unlikely to reach consensus with the multilateral lender before midterm elections in October on thorny issues such as how the country plans to rein in runaway public spending, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Buenos Aires has been in sporadic talks with bondholders and on Sunday, said it wouldn't continue private discussions with GoldenTree, which had signed a nondisclosure agreement. On Monday, GoldenTree said the proposed terms put forth by Buenos Aires "do not come close to reflecting the current payment capacity and economic prospects of the province."

Other investors that sued on Tuesday include Greylock Capital Management LLC, Pinehurst Partners LP, San Bernardino County Employees' Retirement Association and Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System.

Buenos Aires is Argentina's most populous province. Gov. Axel Kicillof, a leftist member of the country's ruling Peronist party and close ally of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, has in past administrations helped lead expropriations of foreign companies.

Although a hub for industry and agriculture, Buenos Aires is also home to myriad social problems, including deep-rooted poverty in neighborhoods that suffer from high crime and lack basic services such as running water. The Finance Ministry said half of the people who live in the province are poor.

"Committing ourselves to unsustainable payments has a real impact and will result in a worse situation, which is already extremely fragile," the ministry said about its debt payments.

Write to Andrew Scurria at Andrew.Scurria@wsj.com and Ryan Dube at ryan.dube@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1640ET

