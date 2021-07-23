Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Buenos Aires province expects high take-up in $7 bln debt offer, source says

07/23/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, July 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province is confident of a high acceptance for its $7 billion debt restructuring after agreeing a deal with key creditors, a source close to the talks said, despite some bondholders criticizing the offer.

The province said on Wednesday that it had struck a breakthrough agreement in long-running talks with main creditors to restructure its international debts, though the key Ad Hoc bondholder group said it had not endorsed the deal.

"It is trusted there will be a high participation, while the inflexible funds that say they reject the agreement represent a very minority percentage," the person close to the talks said, asking not to be named as the negotiations were private.

The person said that the province had negotiated with creditors holding a large proportion of the bonds within the Ad Hoc group. The agreement had included main creditor GoldenTree Asset Management, the government said this week.

"The negotiation of the economic terms has already been closed with the main creditors," the person said. "The province is now completing the documentation to formalize the final amendment to the offer."

The local government has extended the invitation deadline for creditors to accept of reject the offer to Aug. 13.

Provincial bonds, which have been weighed down over the last year by the tense talks, default and threats of litigation, have risen recently as hopes of a deal have climbed.

Argentina's national government restructured over $100 billion in foreign currency debt last year after a ninth sovereign default. It is also locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund to revamp $45 billion in payments.

The South American grains producing nation, which was once a global economic powerhouse, has struggled with a series of currency and debt crises in recent decades that have weighed on growth and driven up poverty levels sharply.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pExclusive-Historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says
RE
05:39pBuenos Aires province expects high take-up in $7 bln debt offer, source says
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.29% to $1.1772 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.15% to $1.3748 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.43% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Broad Stock Market Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pS.Korea parliament approves 34.9 trln won extra budget
RE
05:19pBank of America relaxes COVID-19 health checks for some staff - Business Insider
RE
05:18pCommunications Services Up After Snap, Twitter Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS