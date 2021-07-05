Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Buenos Aires renews creditor talks in 'last round' push for $7 billion debt deal

07/05/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man reads a newspaper as he walks in Buenos Aires' financial district

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province has extended the deadline for a $7 billion debt restructuring deal and agreed to renew a "last round" of talks with creditors after more than a year of fraught negotiations.

The province, the South American country's wealthiest, said it would push the much-delayed deadline until July 23 for its foreign creditors to respond to its proposals after the previous cut-off passed last week without a deal.

The local government added in a statement that some of its bondholders, including members of the important Ad Hoc creditor committee, had agreed to enter once more into non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to pursue talks.

"The province has extended the deadline of the invitation to engage in conversations with such bondholders," it said.

A government source close to the talks said the province had opened a "last round" of negotiations with creditors to reach an "agreement that grants sustainability to the debt in the short, medium and long term, before formally amending the invitation".

The person added the formal talks came after a period of "tense conversations" between the two sides and cited actions by the provincial finance minister Pablo López in recent days helping to get the two sides back to the table formally.

"This would allow a definitive solution to be reached," the person said.

The winding talks, while the national government and other provinces have struck deals, have sparked tensions with creditors, who earlier this year filed a lawsuit against what they called a "continued default" by the provincial government.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Walter Bianchi


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pCoop, other ransomware-hit firms, could take weeks to recover, say experts
RE
04:05pFrench champagne industry group fumes over new Russian law
RE
04:03pBARCLAYS  : BoE staff to work at least 1 day a week from office from September
RE
04:01pEgypt informs Ethiopia of its categorical refusal of second GERD filling - statement
RE
04:01pEgyptian irrigation minister informs ethiopian counterpart of egypt's categorical refusal of 'this unilateral measure' - statement
RE
03:58pEgypt's irrigation minister receives official notice from ethiopian counter part to inform him of gerd second filling - statement
RE
03:25pNTSB recovers Boeing airplane debris off Hawaii in probe of emergency landing
RE
03:20pIsrael sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections, still strong in severe illness
RE
03:02pBuenos Aires renews creditor talks in 'last round' push for $7 billion debt deal
RE
02:35pWorld shares hold near record highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Battle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
2Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anthem, GlaxoSmithKline, Flutter, IMI, Workspace...

HOT NEWS