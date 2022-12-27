Buffalo digs out from deadly blizzard

New York state's second largest city of Buffalo was ground zero for what the governor has called an 'epic, one-in-a-lifetime weather disaster.'

And the region is not yet in the clear.

"Please. You heard the mayor beg. I'm begging - stay home."

Erie County's chief executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday said the roads are 'treacherous' and the driving ban was still in effect for the city of Buffalo.

Some motorists ignored the ban. But personnel are on the way to help enforce it, and help clear the roads of snow.

"I have been advised that 100 military police are being brought in, as well as additional troops from the New York State police department are coming in to manage traffic control because it has become so evident that too many people are ignoring the ban. [flash] It is a two-day operation to create one open lane for every street in the city of Buffalo to fully restore emergency response."

Many roadways remained littered with cars, buses, ambulances, tow trucks and even plows buried beneath towering drifts.

Authorities deployed high-lift tractors as hospital transports. But - that comes with its own set of risks.

"People are walking right around these giant dump trucks and these giant high-lifts. I know you have to get to the grocery store, I understand that, but be careful when you are out there. Be very careful when you are out there if you are walking along the roads where this emergency equipment is because they may not be able to see you."

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a federal emergency declaration for the state of New York on Monday night, authorizing government assistance to bolster recovery efforts.

Though Tuesday remained cold in Erie County, with a high of just 28 degrees - Poloncarz said warmer weather is on the way.

"We expect rain and 50 degree temperatures over two days so we're going to have potentially a rapid melt."

Flooding would bring a whole new set of challenges to the area - still grappling with the winter storm's wrath.