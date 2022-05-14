Buffalo mass shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

"To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such in a cold hearted cruel calculating way...targeting people who simply want to buy groceries," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The suspect was heavily armed and dressed in tactical gear, including body armor, police said. They did not immediately name him, saying it was in part to avoid giving the man celebrity.

When confronted by officers in the store, the suspect held a gun to his own neck but they talked him into dropping the weapon and surrendering, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told an earlier news briefing.