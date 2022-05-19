Log in
Buffalo shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

05/19/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
STORY: Dressed in orange prison garb with a white medical mask, the 18 year old suspected white supremacist, who is accused of killing 10 people in a grocery store, appeared briefly in court Thursday...

His hands were shackled and his head slightly bowed.

The hearing was adjourned after a few minutes with the judge scheduling the suspect, Payton Gendron, to appear again on June 9...

With relatives of some of the victims watching, someone in the courtroom gallery could be heard yelling at the teen as he exited the courtroom....

NAT POP: "Hey, you're a coward!"

Thursday, a New York grand jury indicted Gendron with a single count of first-degree murder in the shooting of 13 people - 11 of them Black - at a Tops Friendly Markets store on Saturday afternoon..

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the grand jury had not yet completed an investigation, and more charges could come.

The rampage, which authorities said the gunman had carefully planned with an eye toward killing as many Black people as he could, has touched a nerve in a country that has grown accustomed to mass shootings.

Authorities said Gendron is believed to have posted a lengthy racist post online outlining the "great replacement theory" - the idea that minorities are replacing white people in the United States and other countries.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday joined the growing voices in Washington and beyond in denouncing the spread of the hateful ideology:

"It's an extremely alarming and despicable idea. And it must be rejected by anyone who claims to embrace our American ideals. It's spread by social media, media algorithms where people find people who think the way they do and an evil way promoted on top television networks."

Gendron is accused of webcasting video of the attack he was committing in real time on Twitch, a live video platform owned by Amazon.com.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday opened an investigation into several social media platforms she said the Buffalo grocery store gunman used to plan, promote and broadcast the attack.

Gendron will remain in custody without bond and faces life in prison without parole if convicted on the murder charge.


