Buffett-backed Nubank beats revenue estimates on strong client additions

May 16 (Reuters) - Nubank on Monday posted a
surge in revenue that beat expectations, as the Warren
Buffett-backed digital bank benefited from a healthy loan book
and strong client additions, sending its shares surging nearly
8% in extended trading.
The fintech firm has managed to sidestep a rise in defaults
in its main Brazilian banking market, given its focus on
low-risk, low-yielding credit card receivables, prompting some
analysts to call it an "outlier."
"This is the strongest quarter in Nu's history. We reached
nearly 60 million customers and a record-high activity rate of
78%," Chief Executive Officer David Velez said.
Nubank added 5.7 million new clients this quarter, while its
monthly average revenue per active client rose to $6.7, up $3.2
from a year earlier. On average, cost per client decreased to 70
cents per month from 80 cents a year ago.
The company said net loss shrunk to $45.1 million from $49.4
million a year earlier.
Revenue more than tripled to $877.2 million from a year
earlier, well above analysts' estimates of $624.15 million,
according to data from Refinitiv.
Earlier this month, the company modified its final lock-up
terms and set the end for May 17.
Nubank's U.S.-listed shares have shed 61% since their debut
on Wall Street in December.
