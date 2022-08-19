Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway authorized to buy 50% Occidental stake -FERC order

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has authorized Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire
Warren Buffett, to buy up to 50% of the common stock of oil
company Occidental Petroleum Corp.
In an order made public on Friday, the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) said that authorization was
"consistent with the public interest."
Occidental shares were up 6.6% at $69.16 in afternoon
trading.
Neither Berkshire nor Occidental immediately responded to
requests for comment.
Occidental's share price has more than doubled this year,
benefiting from rising oil prices following Russia's Feb. 24
invasion of Ukraine.
Berkshire began buying Occidental shares around the time the
invasion began, and by Aug. 8 had accumulated a 20.2% stake.
It sought FERC authorization for a maximum 50% stake on July
11, saying it would not hurt competition, undermine regulators'
authority, or cause consumers to pay more.
Berkshire also owns $10 billion of Occidental preferred
stock, which helped finance the 2019 purchase of Anadarko
Petroleum Corp, and has warrants to buy another 83.9 million
common shares for $5 billion.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese and Jonathan Oatis)