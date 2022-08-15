Log in
News: Latest News
Buffett's Berkshire boosts Ally, Activision holdings; sheds Verizon

08/15/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has tripled its stake in online banking company Ally Financial Inc and increased its bet that "Call of Duty" video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc will be acquired by Microsoft Corp.

In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of June 30, Berkshire also said it exited what was once an $8.3 billion investment in Verizon Communications Inc and no longer owns Royalty Pharma Plc , which buys drug royalties.

The filing does not specify whether Buffett or his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler made specific purchases and sales, but investors often try to mimic what Berkshire does. Larger investments are normally Buffett's.

Berkshire slowed its stock buying spree in the second quarter as U.S. stock markets fell, purchasing $6.2 billion of stocks and selling $2.3 billion. It had bought $51.1 billion and sold $9.7 billion in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, Buffett's conglomerate, which also owns dozens of businesses such as the BNSF railroad and Geico auto insurer, ended June with a $327.7 billion equity portfolio, led by $125.1 billion in Apple Inc.

It also invested more than $33 billion in two oil companies, Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp, as oil prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Berkshire has since purchased another $1.7 billion of Occidental stock, boosting its stake to 20.2%. It also owns $10 billion of Occidental preferred stock.

In the second quarter, Berkshire's Ally stake grew to 30 million shares from about 9 million, while its Activision stake grew to 68.4 million shares, worth $5.3 billion, from 64.3 million.

The Activision investment is a form of arbitrage, where Buffett appears to be betting that investors are pessimistic that regulators will approve Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion takeover of the company.

According to Monday's filing, Berkshire also increased its holdings during the second quarter in Apple, Celanese Corp , Chevron, Markel Corp, McKesson Corp, Occidental and Paramount Global.

It reduced its holdings in General Motors Co, Kroger Co, Store Capital Corp and US Bancorp, the filing shows. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.07% 80.73 Delayed Quote.21.34%
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. -0.39% 35.67 Delayed Quote.-25.08%
APPLE INC. 0.63% 173.19 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.55% 455170 Delayed Quote.1.00%
CELANESE CORPORATION -1.19% 116.22 Delayed Quote.-30.85%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.90% 156.81 Delayed Quote.33.63%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.20% 39.4 Delayed Quote.-32.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 93.99 Delayed Quote.25.61%
MARKEL CORPORATION 0.23% 1230.47 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 1.71% 371.45 Delayed Quote.49.43%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.53% 293.47 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -2.11% 64.34 Delayed Quote.121.94%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 1.41% 26.56 Delayed Quote.-11.99%
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC -0.61% 43.93 Delayed Quote.10.24%
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.03% 29.23 Delayed Quote.-15.03%
US BANCORP 0.64% 49.08 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.91% 45.56 Delayed Quote.-12.32%
WTI 0.45% 88.514 Delayed Quote.21.92%
