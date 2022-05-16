Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Buffett's Berkshire bought Citigroup and other stocks, sells big Verizon stake

05/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 16 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's company deployed tens of billions of dollars that had been sitting in cash.

In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in chemicals company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp and drug distributor McKesson Corp .

Berkshire also said it sold nearly all of an $8.3 billion stake in Verizon Communications Inc.

Berkshire spent $51.1 billion on equities in the quarter, including previously disclosed stakes in Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp, computer and printer maker HP Inc and Activision Blizzard Inc, the latter an arbitrage bet. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pChicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports
RE
03:05pSweden's plans for NATO membership hit snag as Turkey says no
RE
03:05pSweden's plans for NATO membership hit snag as Turkey says no
RE
02:11pFrance's Macron picks Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister
RE
12:22pSterling steadies as BoE's Bailey says inflation is 'bad situation'
RE
12:21pAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
RE
12:21pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
12:19pDemocratic frontrunner in Pennsylvania Senate primary to skip rally after stroke
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends lower as Tesla falls, while energy rallies
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Buoyed by non-recurring effects from business acquisitions, adesso SE s..
5Splash Beverage Group Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Resul..

HOT NEWS