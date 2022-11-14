Buffett's Berkshire discloses $4.1 bln TSMC stake

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc said
it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing , a rare
significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire
Warren Buffett's conglomerate.
The news sent shares in TSMC up more than 6% in Taiwan on
Tuesday, as it boosted investor sentiment for the world's
largest contract chipmaker, which saw its shares hit a two-year
low last month due to a sharp slowdown in global chip demand.
In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed
equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about
60.1 million American depositary shares of TSMC.
Berkshire also disclosed new stakes of $297 million in
building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp and
$13 million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. It exited
an investment in Store Capital Corp, a real estate
company that agreed in September to be taken private.
The filing did not specify whether Buffett or his portfolio
managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler made specific purchases and
sales. Investors often try to piggy back on what Berkshire buys.
Larger investments are normally Buffett's.
While Berkshire does not normally make big technology bets,
it often prefers companies it perceives to have competitive
advantages, often through their size.
TSMC, which makes chips for the likes of Apple Inc,
Qulacomm and Nvidia Corp, posted an 80% jump
in quarterly profit last month, but struck a more cautious note
than usual on upcoming demand.
"I suspect Berkshire has a belief that the world cannot do
without the products manufactured by Taiwan Semi," said Tom
Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Quinn in Lancaster,
Pennsylvania, which owns Berkshire shares.
"Only a small number of companies that can amass the capital
to deliver semiconductors, which are increasingly central to
people's lives," he added.
Berkshire has had mixed success in technology.
Its more than six-year wager during the last decade in IBM
Corp did not pan out, but Berkshire is sitting on huge
unrealized gains on its $126.5 billion stake in Apple, which
Buffett views more as a consumer products company.
Apple is by far the largest investment in Berkshire's
$306.2 billion equity portfolio.
Berkshire disclosed the TSMC stake about 2-1/2 months after
it began reducing a decade-old, multi-billion dollar stake in
BYD Co , China's largest electric car
company.
In the third quarter, Berkshire added to its stakes in
Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp,
Celanese Corp, Paramount Global and RH.
It also sold shares of Activision Blizzard Inc,
Bank of New York Mellon Corp, General Motors Co,
Kroger Co and US Bancorp.
Buffett, 92, has run Berkshire since 1965. The Omaha,
Nebraska-based company also owns dozens of businesses such as
the BNSF railroad, the Geico auto insurer, several energy and
industrial companies, Fruit of the Loom and Dairy Queen.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Bradley Perrett)