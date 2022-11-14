Buffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than
$4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
, a rare significant foray into the technology
sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate.
In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed
equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about
60.1 million American depositary shares of the world's largest
contract chipmaker.
Berkshire also disclosed new stakes of $297 million in
building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp and
$13 million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. It exited
an investment in Store Capital Corp, a real estate
company that agreed in September to be taken private.
The filing did not specify whether Buffett or his
portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler made specific
purchases and sales. Investors often try to piggy back on what
Berkshire buys. Larger investments are normally Buffett's.
While Berkshire does not normally make big technology
bets, it often prefers companies it perceives to have
competitive advantages, often through their size.
Taiwan Semi
posted an 80% jump
in third-quarter profit, helped by demand from customers
such as iPhone maker Apple Inc, by far the largest
investment in Berkshire's $306.2 billion equity portfolio.
"I suspect Berkshire has a belief that the world cannot
do without the products manufactured by Taiwan Semi," said Tom
Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Quinn in Lancaster,
Pennsylvania, which owns Berkshire shares.
"Only a small number of companies that can amass the
capital to deliver semiconductors, which are increasingly
central to people's lives," he added.
Berkshire has had mixed success in technology.
Its more than six-year wager during the last decade in
IBM Corp did not pan out, but Berkshire is sitting on
huge unrealized gains on its $126.5 billion stake in Apple,
which Buffett views more as a consumer products company.
Berkshire disclosed the Taiwan Semi stake about 2-1/2
months after it began
reducing
a decade-old, multi-billion dollar stake in BYD Co
, China's largest electric car company.
In the third quarter, Berkshire added to its stakes in
Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp,
Celanese Corp, Paramount Global and RH.
It also sold shares of Activision Blizzard Inc,
Bank of New York Mellon Corp, General Motors Co,
Kroger Co and US Bancorp.
Buffett, 92, has run Berkshire since 1965. The Omaha,
Nebraska-based company also owns dozens of businesses such as
the BNSF railroad, the Geico auto insurer, several energy and
industrial companies, Fruit of the Loom and Dairy Queen.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and David Gregorio)