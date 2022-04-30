Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Buffett says inflation an issue for Berkshire, it 'swindles almost everybody'

04/30/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First in-person annual meeting since 2019 of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, in Omaha, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Warren Buffett said on Saturday that inflation "swindles almost everybody" and that it was "extraordinary" how much inflation had been seen in Berkshire Hathaway Inc's own businesses.

Inflation has surged in the United States, hitting a new 40-year annualized high of 6.6% in March, and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers appear set to deliver a series of aggressive interest rate hikes to cool prices.

Buffett said he did not know what level inflation would be in the next month or decade, but that rising prices were having an impact.

"Inflation in our own business, it's extraordinary how much we've seen," Buffett said. "For two years the prices have kept coming in higher."

Berkshire noted cost increases in some of its businesses when it reported earnings https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/qtrly/1stqtr22.pdf.

Geico, the auto insurer, posted an underwriting loss in the first quarter because loss claims rose as used vehicle prices and parts surged higher.

"Inflation swindles the bond investor ... it swindles the person who keeps their cash under their mattress, it swindles almost everybody," Buffett said.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Omaha, Nebraska, and Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBerkshire shareholders vote to keep Buffett as chairman, reject climate disclosures
RE
05:48pMorocco to raise minimum wage for public, private sectors
RE
05:38pUK asks North Sea oil and gas sector to set out plan to reinvest profits
RE
05:35pBuffett says Berkshire Hathaway has 9.5% Activision stake
RE
05:34pBuffett says inflation an issue for Berkshire, it 'swindles almost everybody'
RE
03:25pAny Bolsonaro attempt to undermine Brazil election should be met with sanctions -ex U.S. diplomat
RE
03:11pAngelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war
RE
03:07pRussian military propeller plane briefly enters Swedish territory
RE
03:04pSecond bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
RE
03:03pSecond bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 5-Buffett reveals big investments, rails against Wall St excess ..
2HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
3VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
4Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; ope..
5India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

HOT NEWS