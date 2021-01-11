Bühler and DIL join forces to accelerate sustainable food production

Swiss technology group Bühler AG and the DIL Deutsches Institut for Lebensmitteltechnik e. V., a research institute focusing on food technology and food science, have teamed up to develop new production technologies for healthy and sustainable food products, focusing on alternative protein-based products with a lower environmental impact than the CO2-heavy meat value chain.



Living within our planetary boundaries

By 2050, in order to meet the needs of the world's growing population, we will have to produce more food from 35% less agricultural land. With an additional 250 million metric tons of protein required per year, the pressure on alternatives to animal-based proteins is mounting. Given the environmental impact of the current system, there is growing consensus that the food industry must change course immediately.

The change is already underway in many parts of the food value chain, but to drive it faster, partnerships are essential. Announcing a new strategic partnership between Bühler AG and DIL, Ian Roberts, Chief Technology Officer, Bühler, said: "If we are to feed 10 billion people in 2050 and if we are to be able to do this and mitigate the climate change increase that we currently see, we need to build strong partnerships with purpose and we need to build those in areas where we can drive major impact."



The partnership to accelerate research and the development of new solutions for more sustainable protein production comes at a critical time, according to Volker Heinz, Director and CEO, DIL: "Within our planetary boundaries, there is no room for a further expansion of animal protein and fat production," he says.

Alternative protein products for healthy and sustainable diet

New sustainable plant-based proteins have significantly less environmental impact, less land use, and a lower CO2 footprint than the animal meat value chain. It is therefore essential to explore and identify alternative and underused sources of protein and develop efficient technologies to convert these into attractive, marketable products. Consumer demand for sustainable and healthy food products has been growing in recent years, underlining the opportunity for the food industry to make a positive impact.

A key technology to unlock this opportunity is extrusion. Highly versatile, it enables the formation of texturized proteins with different structures from different raw materials. High moisture extrusion enables the conversion of plant proteins into food products with textures similar to meat. It is a technology in which Bühler leads the market.



"With Bühler's expertise in extrusion, but also in other engineering disciplines, such as milling, plant proteins, and powder handlings, we will be able to provide new and customized solutions for our clients and for the rapidly changing market," says Volker Lammers, Head of Research Platform Process Engineering, DIL. "With Bühler, we have a competent partner along the full protein value chain."

The DIL campus in Quakenbrück, Germany, provides state-of-the-art food safety labs, pilot plants and research capabilities. Over 200 scientists and technologists from diverse fields of expertise collaborate with a growing number of spin-off and start-up enterprises to develop solutions that improve food safety and quality.

"With DIL, we have found a great partner who can provide a food grade test and production lab combined with extensive analytical services," says Christoph Näf, Head of Business Unit Human Nutrition, Bühler. The partnership will create a platform to support start-ups, existing customers, and future partners to develop new end products and generate synergies.

Experts join forces for positive change

"We continuously try to achieve a better understanding of the structure and functionality of foods, which we consider is the key to innovative solutions for food processing," says Volker Heinz, Director and CEO, DIL. "On this track, we are excited to have Bühler as a partner on our side. Together we will explore the many possibilities of technological interventions to get our food system on the track towards a sustainable future."

