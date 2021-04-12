|
Building Activity, January 2021
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
Building Activity Survey: January 2021
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month January 2021, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:
-
The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in January 2021 which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 1,453. This figure corresponds to 273.2 thousand m2 of surface and 1,109.1 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 6.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 4.9% increase in surface and a 5.4% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2020 (Table 1).
-
The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in January 2021 amounted to 1,441. This figure corresponds to 266.8 thousand m2 of surface and 1,078.8 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2020 there is a 6.6% increase in the number of building permits, a 3.9% increase in surface and a 3.8% increase in volume (Table 2).
-
The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in January 2021 amounted to 12. This figure corresponds to 6.4 thousand m2 of surface and 30.3 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 2.7% of the total building volume in January 2021.
-
In the last twelve months, from February 2020 until January 2021, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 19,015. This figure corresponds to 4,142.1 thousand m2 of surface and 17,643.1 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from February 2019 until January 2020, there is a 6.7% increase in the number of building permits, a 7.0% increase in surface and a 4.5% increase in volume (Table 3).
-
In the same period, from February 2020 until January 2021, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 6.4% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 6.7% increase in surface and a 4.1% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from February 2019 to January 2020 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 2.3% of the total building volume.
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Business Statistics Division
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section
|
E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
|
Tel.: +30 213 135 2056
|
|
E-mail:a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
|
1
Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), January 2020 and 2021*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
|
January
|
|
|
Change
|
|
January
|
Change
|
|
January
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
90.3
|
|
|
36.6
|
|
|
90.0
|
|
145.7
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
184
|
|
184
|
|
0.0
|
|
37.8
|
|
42.3
|
|
11.8
|
|
195.9
|
|
166.6
|
|
-14.9
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
-9.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
611.5
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
1,100.3
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
69
|
|
71
|
|
2.9
|
|
16.7
|
|
10.3
|
|
-38.0
|
|
100.1
|
|
73.1
|
|
-27.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
37.5
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
335.4
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
79.0
|
|
442.4
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
120
|
|
102
|
|
-15.0
|
|
22.6
|
|
13.3
|
|
-41.2
|
|
77.2
|
|
36.8
|
|
-52.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
80.5
|
|
|
34.9
|
|
|
64.9
|
|
85.6
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
67
|
|
89
|
|
32.8
|
|
16.9
|
|
9.4
|
|
-44.4
|
|
103.2
|
|
45.3
|
|
-56.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
-31.3
|
|
|
59.3
|
|
|
37.6
|
|
-36.6
|
|
|
Attiki
|
274
|
|
353
|
|
28.8
|
|
66.5
|
|
72.0
|
|
8.2
|
|
227.4
|
|
285.4
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
184
|
|
134
|
|
-27.2
|
|
29.4
|
|
24.9
|
|
-15.3
|
|
84.2
|
|
90.8
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
-16.0
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
103.5
|
|
|
99.4
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
1,366
|
|
1,453
|
|
6.4
|
|
260.3
|
273.2
|
4.9
|
|
1,051.9
|
1,109.1
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data for January 2021.
-
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
-
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), January 2020 and 2021*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
|
January
|
|
|
Change
|
|
January
|
Change
|
|
January
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
57.4
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
80.8
|
|
|
36.6
|
|
|
85.3
|
|
132.8
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
184
|
|
182
|
|
-1.1
|
|
37.8
|
|
41.6
|
|
10.0
|
|
195.9
|
|
164.6
|
|
-16.0
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
-9.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
611.5
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
1,100.3
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
67
|
|
69
|
|
3.0
|
|
16.3
|
|
10.3
|
|
-36.4
|
|
98.8
|
|
73.1
|
|
-26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
38.5
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
274.3
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
66.5
|
|
356.9
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
120
|
|
102
|
|
-15.0
|
|
22.6
|
|
13.3
|
|
-41.2
|
|
77.2
|
|
36.8
|
|
-52.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
97.6
|
|
|
32.6
|
|
|
64.9
|
|
98.9
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
65
|
|
88
|
|
35.4
|
|
15.5
|
|
9.4
|
|
-39.1
|
|
97.9
|
|
45.3
|
|
-53.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
-31.3
|
|
|
59.3
|
|
|
37.6
|
|
-36.6
|
|
|
Attiki
|
270
|
|
351
|
|
30.0
|
|
65.9
|
|
72.0
|
|
9.2
|
|
225.6
|
|
285.4
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
184
|
|
133
|
|
-27.7
|
|
29.4
|
|
24.8
|
|
-15.8
|
|
84.2
|
|
90.2
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
-16.3
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
24.2
|
|
-5.9
|
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
88.9
|
|
-12.3
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
1,352
|
|
1,441
|
|
6.6
|
|
256.7
|
266.8
|
3.9
|
|
1,039.0
|
1,078.8
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data for January 2021.
-
-
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
-
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
2
Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), February 2019 - January 2020 and
February 2020 - January 2021 *
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
February - January
|
|
Change
|
|
February - January
|
|
Change
|
|
February - January
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019-2020
|
2020-2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019-2020
|
2020-2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019-2020
|
|
2020-2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
936
|
|
|
992
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
208.6
|
|
|
216.6
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
800.4
|
|
|
881.7
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2,644
|
2,677
|
|
1.2
|
|
565.7
|
598.2
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
2,992.5
|
2,846.8
|
-4.9
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
61.4
|
|
|
61.3
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
356.8
|
|
|
301.8
|
|
-15.4
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
1,063
|
1,203
|
|
13.2
|
|
252.5
|
292.5
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
1,355.2
|
1,515.7
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
609
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
163.6
|
|
|
194.3
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
678.2
|
|
|
869.3
|
|
28.2
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,303
|
1,259
|
|
-3.4
|
|
234.4
|
268.2
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
767.5
|
|
909.3
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
191.2
|
|
|
206.3
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
799.4
|
|
|
869.8
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
933
|
1,089
|
|
16.7
|
|
156.0
|
|
210.2
|
|
|
34.7
|
|
841.9
|
|
1,230.3
|
46.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
1,504
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
194.3
|
|
|
227.6
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
776.0
|
|
|
843.7
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
Attiki
|
3,742
|
4,048
|
|
8.2
|
|
1,007.2
|
1,127.8
|
|
12.0
|
|
4,480.7
|
4,773.1
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
455
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
-7.3
|
|
|
60.5
|
|
|
58.2
|
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
222.0
|
|
|
205.3
|
|
-7.5
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,856
|
1,851
|
|
-0.3
|
|
382.4
|
318.1
|
|
|
-16.8
|
|
1,338.8
|
|
1,071.5
|
-20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
|
1,771
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
392.1
|
|
|
362.7
|
|
|
-7.5
|
|
|
1,468.9
|
|
|
1,324.8
|
|
-9.8
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
17,814
|
19,015
|
|
6.7
|
|
3,869.9
|
4,142.1
|
|
7.0
|
|
16,878.3
|
17,643.1
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data for January 2021.
-
-
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
-
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), February 2019 - January 2020 and
February 2020 - January 2021*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
February - January
|
|
Change
|
|
February - January
|
|
Change
|
|
February - January
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019-2020
|
2020-2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019-2020
|
2020-2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019-2020
|
2020-2021
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
929
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
206.9
|
|
|
199.8
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
790.6
|
|
|
733.2
|
|
|
-7.3
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2,635
|
2,655
|
|
0.8
|
|
552.1
|
594.2
|
|
7.6
|
|
2,856.7
|
2,826.2
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
57.3
|
|
|
51.9
|
|
|
-9.4
|
|
|
341.3
|
|
|
261.7
|
|
|
-23.3
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
1,055
|
1,189
|
|
12.7
|
|
248.1
|
290.1
|
|
16.9
|
|
1,337.9
|
1,508.5
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
684
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
162.2
|
|
|
190.9
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
672.7
|
|
|
853.3
|
|
|
26.8
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,303
|
1,259
|
|
-3.4
|
|
234.4
|
268.2
|
|
14.4
|
|
767.5
|
|
909.3
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
1,242
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
176.7
|
|
|
200.6
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
742.8
|
|
|
841.3
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
929
|
1,081
|
|
16.4
|
|
154.3
|
|
209.8
|
|
|
36.0
|
|
835.8
|
|
1,228.5
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
1,495
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
192.8
|
|
|
226.0
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
770.9
|
|
|
837.4
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
Attiki
|
3,720
|
4,018
|
|
8.0
|
|
997.4
|
1,117.7
|
|
12.1
|
|
4,434.1
|
4,724.5
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
-7.9
|
|
|
60.5
|
|
|
57.6
|
|
|
-4.7
|
|
|
222.0
|
|
|
200.0
|
|
|
-9.9
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,853
|
1,836
|
|
-0.9
|
|
382.1
|
314.7
|
|
-17.6
|
|
1,337.9
|
|
1,059.0
|
|
-20.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,607
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
386.8
|
|
|
343.8
|
|
|
-11.1
|
|
|
1,447.8
|
|
|
1,253.0
|
|
|
-13.5
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
17,727
|
18,857
|
|
6.4
|
|
3,811.5
|
4,065.3
|
|
6.7
|
|
16,557.8
|
17,236.0
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data for January 2021.
-
-
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
-
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
3
Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), January 2020 and 2021*
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
|
Anatoliki
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
Thessalia
|
Ipeiros
|
Ionia Nisia
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Peloponnisos
|
Attiki
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
*Provisional data for January 2021.
Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), February 2019 - January 2020 and
February 2020 - January 2021*
5,000
2019-20202020-2021
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
|
Anatoliki
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
Thessalia
|
Ipeiros
|
Ionia Nisia
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Peloponnisos
|
Attiki
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
-
Provisional data for January 2021.
4
Graph 3. Monthly Private Building Activity (February 2017 - January 2021*)
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,400,000
|
2,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,200,000
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,800,000
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,600,000
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,400,000
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,200,000
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800,000
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600,000
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
II
|
IV
|
VI VIII
|
X
|
XII
|
II
|
IV
|
VI VIII
|
X
|
XII
|
II
|
IV
|
VI VIII
|
X
|
XII
|
II
|
IV
|
VI VIII
|
X
|
XII
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
Number of Building Permits (left axis)
Surface m2 (right axis)
Volume m3 (right axis)
*Provisional data for January 2021.
Graph 4. Annual Private Building Activity (2011 - 2020)
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,000,000
|
35,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,000,000
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,000,000
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,000,000
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000,000
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000,000
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000,000
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Number of Building Permits (left axis)
Surface m2 (right axis)
Volume m3 (right axis)
