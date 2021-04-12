Log in
Building Activity, January 2021

04/12/2021 | 07:23am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, April 12, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Building Activity Survey: January 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month January 2021, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:

  • The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in January 2021 which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 1,453. This figure corresponds to 273.2 thousand m2 of surface and 1,109.1 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 6.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 4.9% increase in surface and a 5.4% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2020 (Table 1).
  • The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in January 2021 amounted to 1,441. This figure corresponds to 266.8 thousand m2 of surface and 1,078.8 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2020 there is a 6.6% increase in the number of building permits, a 3.9% increase in surface and a 3.8% increase in volume (Table 2).
  • The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in January 2021 amounted to 12. This figure corresponds to 6.4 thousand m2 of surface and 30.3 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 2.7% of the total building volume in January 2021.
  • In the last twelve months, from February 2020 until January 2021, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 19,015. This figure corresponds to 4,142.1 thousand m2 of surface and 17,643.1 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from February 2019 until January 2020, there is a 6.7% increase in the number of building permits, a 7.0% increase in surface and a 4.5% increase in volume (Table 3).
  • In the same period, from February 2020 until January 2021, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 6.4% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 6.7% increase in surface and a 4.1% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from February 2019 to January 2020 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 2.3% of the total building volume.

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel.: +30 213 135 2056

E-mail:a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), January 2020 and 2021*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

January

Change

January

Change

January

2020

2021

(%)

2020

2021

(%)

2020

2021

Change (%)

Anatoliki

61

97

59.0

11.2

21.4

90.3

36.6

90.0

145.7

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

184

184

0.0

37.8

42.3

11.8

195.9

166.6

-14.9

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

11

10

-9.1

0.7

4.6

611.5

2.2

26.6

1,100.3

Thessalia

69

71

2.9

16.7

10.3

-38.0

100.1

73.1

-27.0

Ipeiros

40

55

37.5

4.1

17.7

335.4

14.6

79.0

442.4

Ionia Nisia

120

102

-15.0

22.6

13.3

-41.2

77.2

36.8

-52.3

Dytiki Ellada

82

90

9.8

9.0

16.2

80.5

34.9

64.9

85.6

Sterea Ellada

67

89

32.8

16.9

9.4

-44.4

103.2

45.3

-56.1

Peloponnisos

105

116

10.5

15.7

10.8

-31.3

59.3

37.6

-36.6

Attiki

274

353

28.8

66.5

72.0

8.2

227.4

285.4

25.5

Voreio Aigaio

38

42

10.5

3.6

3.9

8.7

12.7

13.6

7.3

Notio Aigaio

184

134

-27.2

29.4

24.9

-15.3

84.2

90.8

7.9

Kriti

131

110

-16.0

26.1

26.2

0.6

103.5

99.4

-4.0

Greece, Total

1,366

1,453

6.4

260.3

273.2

4.9

1,051.9

1,109.1

5.4

*Provisional data for January 2021.

  • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
  • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), January 2020 and 2021*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

January

Change

January

Change

January

Change (%)

2020

2021

(%)

2020

2021

(%)

2020

2021

Anatoliki

61

96

57.4

11.2

20.3

80.8

36.6

85.3

132.8

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

184

182

-1.1

37.8

41.6

10.0

195.9

164.6

-16.0

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

11

10

-9.1

0.7

4.6

611.5

2.2

26.6

1,100.3

Thessalia

67

69

3.0

16.3

10.3

-36.4

98.8

73.1

-26.0

Ipeiros

39

54

38.5

4.1

15.2

274.3

14.6

66.5

356.9

Ionia Nisia

120

102

-15.0

22.6

13.3

-41.2

77.2

36.8

-52.3

Dytiki Ellada

79

90

13.9

8.2

16.2

97.6

32.6

64.9

98.9

Sterea Ellada

65

88

35.4

15.5

9.4

-39.1

97.9

45.3

-53.7

Peloponnisos

105

116

10.5

15.7

10.8

-31.3

59.3

37.6

-36.6

Attiki

270

351

30.0

65.9

72.0

9.2

225.6

285.4

26.5

Voreio Aigaio

38

42

10.5

3.6

3.9

8.7

12.7

13.6

7.3

Notio Aigaio

184

133

-27.7

29.4

24.8

-15.8

84.2

90.2

7.1

Kriti

129

108

-16.3

25.8

24.2

-5.9

101.4

88.9

-12.3

Greece, Total

1,352

1,441

6.6

256.7

266.8

3.9

1,039.0

1,078.8

3.8

  • Provisional data for January 2021.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

2

Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), February 2019 - January 2020 and

February 2020 - January 2021 *

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

February - January

Change

February - January

Change

February - January

Change

2019-2020

2020-2021

(%)

2019-2020

2020-2021

(%)

2019-2020

2020-2021

(%)

Anatoliki

936

992

6.0

208.6

216.6

3.9

800.4

881.7

10.1

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

2,644

2,677

1.2

565.7

598.2

5.8

2,992.5

2,846.8

-4.9

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

221

252

14.0

61.4

61.3

-0.2

356.8

301.8

-15.4

Thessalia

1,063

1,203

13.2

252.5

292.5

15.8

1,355.2

1,515.7

11.8

Ipeiros

609

690

13.3

163.6

194.3

18.8

678.2

869.3

28.2

Ionia Nisia

1,303

1,259

-3.4

234.4

268.2

14.4

767.5

909.3

18.5

Dytiki Ellada

1,095

1,257

14.8

191.2

206.3

7.9

799.4

869.8

8.8

Sterea Ellada

933

1,089

16.7

156.0

210.2

34.7

841.9

1,230.3

46.1

Peloponnisos

1,337

1,504

12.5

194.3

227.6

17.2

776.0

843.7

8.7

Attiki

3,742

4,048

8.2

1,007.2

1,127.8

12.0

4,480.7

4,773.1

6.5

Voreio Aigaio

455

422

-7.3

60.5

58.2

-3.7

222.0

205.3

-7.5

Notio Aigaio

1,856

1,851

-0.3

382.4

318.1

-16.8

1,338.8

1,071.5

-20.0

Kriti

1,620

1,771

9.3

392.1

362.7

-7.5

1,468.9

1,324.8

-9.8

Greece, Total

17,814

19,015

6.7

3,869.9

4,142.1

7.0

16,878.3

17,643.1

4.5

  • Provisional data for January 2021.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), February 2019 - January 2020 and

February 2020 - January 2021*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

February - January

Change

February - January

Change

February - January

Change

2019-2020

2020-2021

(%)

2019-2020

2020-2021

(%)

2019-2020

2020-2021

(%)

Anatoliki

929

982

5.7

206.9

199.8

-3.4

790.6

733.2

-7.3

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

2,635

2,655

0.8

552.1

594.2

7.6

2,856.7

2,826.2

-1.1

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

219

248

13.2

57.3

51.9

-9.4

341.3

261.7

-23.3

Thessalia

1,055

1,189

12.7

248.1

290.1

16.9

1,337.9

1,508.5

12.8

Ipeiros

604

684

13.2

162.2

190.9

17.7

672.7

853.3

26.8

Ionia Nisia

1,303

1,259

-3.4

234.4

268.2

14.4

767.5

909.3

18.5

Dytiki Ellada

1,089

1,242

14.0

176.7

200.6

13.5

742.8

841.3

13.3

Sterea Ellada

929

1,081

16.4

154.3

209.8

36.0

835.8

1,228.5

47.0

Peloponnisos

1,330

1,495

12.4

192.8

226.0

17.2

770.9

837.4

8.6

Attiki

3,720

4,018

8.0

997.4

1,117.7

12.1

4,434.1

4,724.5

6.6

Voreio Aigaio

454

418

-7.9

60.5

57.6

-4.7

222.0

200.0

-9.9

Notio Aigaio

1,853

1,836

-0.9

382.1

314.7

-17.6

1,337.9

1,059.0

-20.8

Kriti

1,607

1,750

8.9

386.8

343.8

-11.1

1,447.8

1,253.0

-13.5

Greece, Total

17,727

18,857

6.4

3,811.5

4,065.3

6.7

16,557.8

17,236.0

4.1

  • Provisional data for January 2021.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

3

Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), January 2020 and 2021*

Volume (in thousand m3)

300

2020

2021

250

200

150

100

50

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

Thessalia

Ipeiros

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

*Provisional data for January 2021.

Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), February 2019 - January 2020 and

February 2020 - January 2021*

Volume (in thousand m3)

5,000

2019-20202020-2021

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

Thessalia

Ipeiros

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

  • Provisional data for January 2021.

4

Graph 3. Monthly Private Building Activity (February 2017 - January 2021*)

2,400

2,400,000

2,200

2,200,000

2,000

2,000,000

1,800

1,800,000

1,600

1,600,000

1,400

1,400,000

1,200

1,200,000

1,000

1,000,000

800

800,000

600

600,000

400

400,000

200

200,000

0

0

II

IV

VI VIII

X

XII

II

IV

VI VIII

X

XII

II

IV

VI VIII

X

XII

II

IV

VI VIII

X

XII

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Number of Building Permits (left axis)

Surface m2 (right axis)

Volume m3 (right axis)

*Provisional data for January 2021.

Graph 4. Annual Private Building Activity (2011 - 2020)

40,000

80,000,000

35,000

70,000,000

30,000

60,000,000

25,000

50,000,000

20,000

40,000,000

15,000

30,000,000

10,000

20,000,000

5,000

10,000,000

0

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Number of Building Permits (left axis)

Surface m2 (right axis)

Volume m3 (right axis)

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
