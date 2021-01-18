Log in
Building Activity, October 2020

01/18/2021 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, January 18, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Building Activity Survey: October 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month October 2020, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:

  • The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in October 2020 which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 1,780. This figure corresponds to 377.5 thousand m2 of surface and 1,624.7 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 4.9% decrease in the number of building permits, a 3.5% decrease in surface and a 3.6% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2019 (Table 1).
  • The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in October 2020 amounted to 1,763. This figure corresponds to 358.7 thousand m2 of surface and 1,463.4 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2019 there is a 5.4% decrease in the number of building permits, a 7.9% decrease in surface and a 13.0% decrease in volume (Table 2).
  • The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in October 2020 amounted to 17. This figure corresponds to 18.9 thousand m2 of surface and 161.3 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 9.9% of the total building volume in October 2020.
  • In the last twelve months, from November 2019 until October 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 19,100. This figure corresponds to 4,110.8 thousand m2 of surface and 17,551.3 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from November 2018 until October 2019, there is a 16.1% increase in the number of building permits, a 13.0% increase in surface and an 8.8% increase in volume (Table 3).
  • In the same period, from November 2019 until October 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 15.9% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 14.3% increase in surface and a 10.5% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from November 2018 to October 2019 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 1.9% of the total building volume.
  • During the period January - October 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 13.1% increase in the number of issued building permits, an 11.2% increase in surface and a 7.6% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2019 (Table 5). During the same period, January - October 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 12.7% increase in the number of issued building permits, an 11.4% increase in surface and a 7.6% increase in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - October 2019 (Table 6).

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel.: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2443

E-mail:a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), October 2019 and 2020*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

October

Change

October

Change

October

Change

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

Anatoliki

108

92

-14.8

25.9

34.0

31.3

96.5

207.6

115.2

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

281

240

-14.6

49.9

50.1

0.5

229.9

210.5

-8.4

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

19

28

47.4

2.8

5.8

110.2

9.3

21.4

129.5

Thessalia

121

112

-7.4

27.5

22.9

-16.9

137.0

87.3

-36.3

Ipeiros

64

59

-7.8

14.9

27.5

85.1

49.0

135.3

175.9

Ionia Nisia

136

115

-15.4

28.9

22.8

-21.3

100.8

70.9

-29.7

Dytiki Ellada

119

131

10.1

14.2

16.9

19.4

61.0

54.3

-11.0

Sterea Ellada

106

115

8.5

15.4

34.4

124.1

63.6

212.4

233.9

Peloponnisos

148

140

-5.4

19.3

21.9

13.5

71.9

71.3

-0.8

Attiki

371

393

5.9

104.3

89.3

-14.4

548.6

374.1

-31.8

Voreio Aigaio

33

38

15.2

2.8

6.2

123.6

10.8

23.5

116.5

Notio Aigaio

187

162

-13.4

42.3

22.2

-47.6

150.6

76.4

-49.3

Kriti

179

155

-13.4

43.2

23.5

-45.7

157.0

79.7

-49.2

Greece, Total

1,872

1,780

-4.9

391.3

377.5

-3.5

1,686.2

1,624.7

-3.6

*Provisional data for October 2020.

  • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
  • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), October 2019 and 2020*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

October

Change

October

Change

October

Change

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

Anatoliki

106

88

-17.0

25.8

18.7

-27.7

96.2

65.4

-32.0

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

280

238

-15.0

49.9

50.0

0.3

229.9

210.2

-8.6

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

19

28

47.4

2.8

5.8

110.2

9.3

21.4

129.5

Thessalia

120

111

-7.5

26.5

22.9

-13.7

134.6

87.3

-35.2

Ipeiros

64

59

-7.8

14.9

27.5

85.1

49.0

135.3

175.9

Ionia Nisia

136

115

-15.4

28.9

22.8

-21.3

100.8

70.9

-29.7

Dytiki Ellada

119

131

10.1

14.2

16.9

19.4

61.0

54.3

-11.0

Sterea Ellada

105

114

8.6

15.3

34.4

125.4

63.3

212.4

235.5

Peloponnisos

148

139

-6.1

19.3

21.9

13.5

71.9

71.3

-0.8

Attiki

368

387

5.2

103.8

86.3

-16.9

546.8

359.5

-34.3

Voreio Aigaio

33

37

12.1

2.8

5.9

113.5

10.8

19.5

79.6

Notio Aigaio

187

162

-13.4

42.3

22.2

-47.6

150.6

76.4

-49.3

Kriti

179

154

-14.0

43.2

23.4

-45.8

157.0

79.6

-49.3

Greece, Total

1,864

1,763

-5.4

389.6

358.7

-7.9

1,681.3

1,463.4

-13.0

  • Provisional data for October 2020.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

2

Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), November 2018 - October 2019 and

November 2019 - October 2020*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

November - October

Change

November - October

Change

November - October

Change

2018-2019

2019-2020

(%)

2018-2019

2019-2020

(%)

2018-2019

2019-2020

(%)

Anatoliki

814

995

22.2

179.5

218.8

21.9

705.8

875.7

24.1

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

2,436

2,823

15.9

544.1

611.2

12.3

2,868.7

3,015.7

5.1

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

217

257

18.4

71.7

63.0

-12.2

479.0

334.4

-30.2

Thessalia

1,002

1,165

16.3

224.8

274.3

22.0

1,138.1

1,395.5

22.6

Ipeiros

553

691

25.0

163.0

180.8

10.9

664.5

816.0

22.8

Ionia Nisia

1,170

1,322

13.0

217.0

248.0

14.3

721.1

817.1

13.3

Dytiki Ellada

1,021

1,235

21.0

170.1

200.3

17.7

684.5

858.2

25.4

Sterea Ellada

891

1,046

17.4

143.4

224.4

56.5

777.5

1,309.3

68.4

Peloponnisos

1,295

1,489

15.0

203.2

227.7

12.0

811.8

852.1

5.0

Attiki

3,521

3,883

10.3

907.1

1,093.1

20.5

4,317.2

4,534.5

5.0

Voreio Aigaio

377

444

17.8

48.5

62.1

28.0

196.1

222.3

13.3

Notio Aigaio

1,718

1,931

12.4

385.4

345.5

-10.3

1,344.4

1,161.3

-13.6

Kriti

1,443

1,819

26.1

378.6

361.7

-4.5

1,428.2

1,359.3

-4.8

Greece, Total

16,458

19,100

16.1

3,636.4

4,110.8

13.0

16,137.0

17,551.3

8.8

  • Provisional data for October 2020.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), November 2018 - October 2019 and

November 2019 - October 2020*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

November - October

Change

November - October

Change

November - October

Change

2018-2019

2019-2020

(%)

2018-2019

2019-2020

(%)

2018-2019

2019-2020

(%)

Anatoliki

809

985

21.8

178.8

202.2

13.1

702.1

726.1

3.4

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

2,419

2,805

16.0

529.0

609.0

15.1

2,726.5

3,002.5

10.1

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

215

253

17.7

58.5

56.1

-4.1

331.8

302.5

-8.8

Thessalia

992

1,149

15.8

219.4

270.7

23.4

1,116.1

1,383.3

23.9

Ipeiros

549

686

25.0

161.9

180.0

11.2

660.1

813.0

23.2

Ionia Nisia

1,169

1,322

13.1

216.8

248.0

14.4

719.7

817.1

13.5

Dytiki Ellada

1,014

1,218

20.1

151.1

197.1

30.4

597.9

844.3

41.2

Sterea Ellada

888

1,037

16.8

142.7

222.4

55.9

775.0

1,301.8

68.0

Peloponnisos

1,282

1,480

15.4

197.6

226.2

14.5

781.1

846.1

8.3

Attiki

3,501

3,857

10.2

894.5

1,081.7

20.9

4,257.3

4,480.5

5.2

Voreio Aigaio

374

440

17.6

47.5

61.5

29.5

190.3

217.0

14.0

Notio Aigaio

1,713

1,918

12.0

384.7

342.3

-11.0

1,342.2

1,149.4

-14.4

Kriti

1,432

1,802

25.8

365.5

357.9

-2.1

1,381.2

1,337.5

-3.2

Greece, Total

16,357

18,952

15.9

3,547.9

4,055.1

14.3

15,581.2

17,221.1

10.5

  • Provisional data for October 2020.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

3

Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - October 2019 and 2020*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

January - October

Change

January - October

Change

January - October

Change

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

Anatoliki

717

803

12.0

161.7

178.8

10.6

643.1

737.9

14.7

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

2,012

2,270

12.8

440.2

497.4

13.0

2,354.6

2,412.4

2.5

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

182

216

18.7

47.5

46.9

-1.3

266.0

236.6

-11.1

Thessalia

845

972

15.0

190.2

222.0

16.7

997.0

1,114.8

11.8

Ipeiros

453

557

23.0

128.8

145.1

12.7

536.5

667.6

24.4

Ionia Nisia

967

1,047

8.3

161.7

189.2

17.0

532.1

630.3

18.5

Dytiki Ellada

847

1,013

19.6

142.3

152.4

7.1

578.7

643.8

11.3

Sterea Ellada

731

859

17.5

113.2

190.7

68.4

617.1

1,153.3

86.9

Peloponnisos

1,075

1,237

15.1

158.6

194.1

22.4

639.8

718.8

12.4

Attiki

2,905

3,145

8.3

762.3

890.3

16.8

3,604.4

3,801.2

5.5

Voreio Aigaio

335

345

3.0

41.3

44.9

8.9

162.3

166.8

2.7

Notio Aigaio

1,386

1,530

10.4

295.5

255.7

-13.5

1,048.6

842.9

-19.6

Kriti

1,218

1,471

20.8

296.6

262.3

-11.5

1,139.4

984.7

-13.6

Greece, Total

13,673

15,465

13.1

2,940.1

3,269.9

11.2

13,119.6

14,111.1

7.6

  • Provisional data for October 2020.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January - October 2019 and 2020*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

January - October

Change

January - October

Change

January - October

Change

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

2019

2020

(%)

Anatoliki

712

795

11.7

160.9

163.1

1.3

639.4

594.5

-7.0

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

2,002

2,252

12.5

426.6

495.1

16.1

2,218.8

2,399.2

8.1

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

181

213

17.7

47.5

44.2

-7.0

266.0

220.2

-17.2

Thessalia

840

958

14.0

187.0

219.3

17.2

984.8

1,106.4

12.3

Ipeiros

450

553

22.9

127.8

144.7

13.3

532.3

665.8

25.1

Ionia Nisia

967

1,047

8.3

161.7

189.2

17.0

532.1

630.3

18.5

Dytiki Ellada

844

996

18.0

128.7

149.3

16.0

524.3

629.9

20.1

Sterea Ellada

730

851

16.6

113.1

188.9

67.0

616.8

1,146.3

85.8

Peloponnisos

1,065

1,229

15.4

155.2

192.6

24.1

623.0

712.9

14.4

Attiki

2,890

3,122

8.0

753.8

879.8

16.7

3,564.4

3,752.0

5.3

Voreio Aigaio

334

341

2.1

41.3

44.3

7.4

162.3

161.4

-0.5

Notio Aigaio

1,383

1,517

9.7

295.3

252.4

-14.5

1,047.7

831.0

-20.7

Kriti

1,210

1,457

20.4

291.7

258.7

-11.3

1,120.9

963.4

-14.1

Greece, Total

13,608

15,331

12.7

2,890.7

3,221.6

11.4

12,832.8

13,813.3

7.6

  • Provisional data for October 2020.
    • It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
    • Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:17:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
