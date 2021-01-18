|
Building Activity, October 2020
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, January 18, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
Building Activity Survey: October 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month October 2020, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:
The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in October 2020 which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 1,780. This figure corresponds to 377.5 thousand m2 of surface and 1,624.7 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 4.9% decrease in the number of building permits, a 3.5% decrease in surface and a 3.6% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2019 (Table 1).
The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in October 2020 amounted to 1,763. This figure corresponds to 358.7 thousand m2 of surface and 1,463.4 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2019 there is a 5.4% decrease in the number of building permits, a 7.9% decrease in surface and a 13.0% decrease in volume (Table 2).
The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in October 2020 amounted to 17. This figure corresponds to 18.9 thousand m2 of surface and 161.3 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 9.9% of the total building volume in October 2020.
In the last twelve months, from November 2019 until October 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 19,100. This figure corresponds to 4,110.8 thousand m2 of surface and 17,551.3 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from November 2018 until October 2019, there is a 16.1% increase in the number of building permits, a 13.0% increase in surface and an 8.8% increase in volume (Table 3).
In the same period, from November 2019 until October 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 15.9% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 14.3% increase in surface and a 10.5% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from November 2018 to October 2019 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 1.9% of the total building volume.
During the period January - October 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 13.1% increase in the number of issued building permits, an 11.2% increase in surface and a 7.6% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2019 (Table 5). During the same period, January - October 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 12.7% increase in the number of issued building permits, an 11.4% increase in surface and a 7.6% increase in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - October 2019 (Table 6).
Information for methodological issues:
Information for data provision:
Business Statistics Division
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section
E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr
Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
Tel.: +30 213 135 2056
Fax: +30 213 135 2443
E-mail:a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), October 2019 and 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
Change
|
|
October
|
Change
|
|
October
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
-14.8
|
|
|
25.9
|
|
|
34.0
|
|
31.3
|
|
|
96.5
|
|
|
207.6
|
|
115.2
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
281
|
|
240
|
|
-14.6
|
|
49.9
|
|
50.1
|
|
0.5
|
|
229.9
|
|
210.5
|
|
-8.4
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
110.2
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
129.5
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
121
|
|
112
|
|
-7.4
|
|
27.5
|
|
22.9
|
|
-16.9
|
|
137.0
|
|
87.3
|
|
-36.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
-7.8
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
27.5
|
|
85.1
|
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
135.3
|
|
175.9
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
136
|
|
115
|
|
-15.4
|
|
28.9
|
|
22.8
|
|
-21.3
|
|
100.8
|
|
70.9
|
|
-29.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
19.4
|
|
|
61.0
|
|
|
54.3
|
|
-11.0
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
106
|
|
115
|
|
8.5
|
|
15.4
|
|
34.4
|
|
124.1
|
|
63.6
|
|
212.4
|
|
233.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
-5.4
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
71.9
|
|
|
71.3
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
Attiki
|
371
|
|
393
|
|
5.9
|
|
104.3
|
|
89.3
|
|
-14.4
|
|
548.6
|
|
374.1
|
|
-31.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
123.6
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
23.5
|
|
116.5
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
187
|
|
162
|
|
-13.4
|
|
42.3
|
|
22.2
|
|
-47.6
|
|
150.6
|
|
76.4
|
|
-49.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
-13.4
|
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
23.5
|
|
-45.7
|
|
|
157.0
|
|
|
79.7
|
|
-49.2
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
1,872
|
|
1,780
|
|
-4.9
|
|
391.3
|
377.5
|
-3.5
|
|
1,686.2
|
1,624.7
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data for October 2020.
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), October 2019 and 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
Change
|
|
October
|
Change
|
|
October
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
-17.0
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
-27.7
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
|
65.4
|
|
-32.0
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
280
|
|
238
|
|
-15.0
|
|
49.9
|
|
50.0
|
|
0.3
|
|
229.9
|
|
210.2
|
|
-8.6
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
110.2
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
129.5
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
120
|
|
111
|
|
-7.5
|
|
26.5
|
|
22.9
|
|
-13.7
|
|
134.6
|
|
87.3
|
|
-35.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
-7.8
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
27.5
|
|
85.1
|
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
135.3
|
|
175.9
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
136
|
|
115
|
|
-15.4
|
|
28.9
|
|
22.8
|
|
-21.3
|
|
100.8
|
|
70.9
|
|
-29.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
19.4
|
|
|
61.0
|
|
|
54.3
|
|
-11.0
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
105
|
|
114
|
|
8.6
|
|
15.3
|
|
34.4
|
|
125.4
|
|
63.3
|
|
212.4
|
|
235.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
-6.1
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
71.9
|
|
|
71.3
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
Attiki
|
368
|
|
387
|
|
5.2
|
|
103.8
|
|
86.3
|
|
-16.9
|
|
546.8
|
|
359.5
|
|
-34.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
113.5
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
19.5
|
|
79.6
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
187
|
|
162
|
|
-13.4
|
|
42.3
|
|
22.2
|
|
-47.6
|
|
150.6
|
|
76.4
|
|
-49.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
-14.0
|
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
23.4
|
|
-45.8
|
|
|
157.0
|
|
|
79.6
|
|
-49.3
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
1,864
|
|
1,763
|
|
-5.4
|
|
389.6
|
358.7
|
-7.9
|
|
1,681.3
|
1,463.4
|
-13.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisional data for October 2020.
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), November 2018 - October 2019 and
November 2019 - October 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
November - October
|
|
Change
|
|
November - October
|
|
Change
|
|
November - October
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018-2019
|
|
2019-2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
22.2
|
|
|
179.5
|
|
|
218.8
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
705.8
|
|
|
875.7
|
|
24.1
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2,436
|
2,823
|
|
15.9
|
|
544.1
|
611.2
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
2,868.7
|
3,015.7
|
5.1
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
71.7
|
|
|
63.0
|
|
|
-12.2
|
|
|
479.0
|
|
|
334.4
|
|
-30.2
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
1,002
|
1,165
|
|
16.3
|
|
224.8
|
274.3
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
1,138.1
|
1,395.5
|
22.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
691
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
163.0
|
|
|
180.8
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
664.5
|
|
|
816.0
|
|
22.8
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,170
|
1,322
|
|
13.0
|
|
217.0
|
248.0
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
721.1
|
|
817.1
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
170.1
|
|
|
200.3
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
684.5
|
|
|
858.2
|
|
25.4
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
891
|
1,046
|
|
17.4
|
|
143.4
|
|
224.4
|
|
|
56.5
|
|
777.5
|
|
1,309.3
|
68.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
203.2
|
|
|
227.7
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
811.8
|
|
|
852.1
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Attiki
|
3,521
|
3,883
|
|
10.3
|
|
907.1
|
1,093.1
|
|
20.5
|
|
4,317.2
|
4,534.5
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
48.5
|
|
|
62.1
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
196.1
|
|
|
222.3
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,718
|
1,931
|
|
12.4
|
|
385.4
|
345.5
|
|
|
-10.3
|
|
1,344.4
|
|
1,161.3
|
-13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
1,819
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
|
378.6
|
|
|
361.7
|
|
|
-4.5
|
|
|
1,428.2
|
|
|
1,359.3
|
|
-4.8
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
16,458
|
19,100
|
|
16.1
|
|
3,636.4
|
4,110.8
|
|
13.0
|
|
16,137.0
|
17,551.3
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisional data for October 2020.
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), November 2018 - October 2019 and
November 2019 - October 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
November - October
|
|
Change
|
|
November - October
|
|
Change
|
|
November - October
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
809
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
178.8
|
|
|
202.2
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
702.1
|
|
|
726.1
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2,419
|
2,805
|
|
16.0
|
|
529.0
|
609.0
|
|
15.1
|
|
2,726.5
|
3,002.5
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
56.1
|
|
|
-4.1
|
|
|
331.8
|
|
|
302.5
|
|
|
-8.8
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
992
|
1,149
|
|
15.8
|
|
219.4
|
|
270.7
|
|
|
23.4
|
|
1,116.1
|
1,383.3
|
|
23.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
686
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
161.9
|
|
|
180.0
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
660.1
|
|
|
813.0
|
|
|
23.2
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,169
|
1,322
|
|
13.1
|
|
216.8
|
248.0
|
|
14.4
|
|
719.7
|
|
817.1
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
1,014
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
|
151.1
|
|
|
197.1
|
|
|
30.4
|
|
|
597.9
|
|
|
844.3
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
888
|
1,037
|
|
16.8
|
|
142.7
|
|
222.4
|
|
|
55.9
|
|
775.0
|
|
1,301.8
|
|
68.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,282
|
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
197.6
|
|
|
226.2
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
781.1
|
|
|
846.1
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
Attiki
|
3,501
|
3,857
|
|
10.2
|
|
894.5
|
1,081.7
|
|
20.9
|
|
4,257.3
|
4,480.5
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
47.5
|
|
|
61.5
|
|
|
29.5
|
|
|
190.3
|
|
|
217.0
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,713
|
1,918
|
|
12.0
|
|
384.7
|
342.3
|
|
-11.0
|
|
1,342.2
|
|
1,149.4
|
|
-14.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,432
|
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
365.5
|
|
|
357.9
|
|
|
-2.1
|
|
|
1,381.2
|
|
|
1,337.5
|
|
|
-3.2
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
16,357
|
18,952
|
|
15.9
|
|
3,547.9
|
4,055.1
|
|
14.3
|
|
15,581.2
|
17,221.1
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisional data for October 2020.
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - October 2019 and 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
January - October
|
|
Change
|
|
January - October
|
|
Change
|
|
January - October
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
803
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
161.7
|
|
|
178.8
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
643.1
|
|
|
737.9
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2,012
|
2,270
|
|
12.8
|
|
440.2
|
497.4
|
|
13.0
|
|
2,354.6
|
|
2,412.4
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
47.5
|
|
|
46.9
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
266.0
|
|
|
236.6
|
|
|
-11.1
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
845
|
972
|
|
15.0
|
|
190.2
|
222.0
|
|
16.7
|
|
997.0
|
|
1,114.8
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
128.8
|
|
|
145.1
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
536.5
|
|
|
667.6
|
|
|
24.4
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
967
|
1,047
|
|
8.3
|
|
161.7
|
189.2
|
|
17.0
|
|
532.1
|
|
630.3
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
142.3
|
|
|
152.4
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
578.7
|
|
|
643.8
|
|
|
11.3
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
731
|
859
|
|
17.5
|
|
113.2
|
190.7
|
|
68.4
|
|
617.1
|
|
1,153.3
|
|
|
86.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,075
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
158.6
|
|
|
194.1
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
639.8
|
|
|
718.8
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
Attiki
|
2,905
|
3,145
|
|
8.3
|
|
762.3
|
890.3
|
|
16.8
|
|
3,604.4
|
|
3,801.2
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
41.3
|
|
|
44.9
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
162.3
|
|
|
166.8
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,386
|
1,530
|
|
10.4
|
|
295.5
|
255.7
|
|
-13.5
|
|
1,048.6
|
|
842.9
|
|
|
-19.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
20.8
|
|
|
296.6
|
|
|
262.3
|
|
|
-11.5
|
|
|
1,139.4
|
|
|
984.7
|
|
|
-13.6
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
13,673
|
15,465
|
|
13.1
|
|
2,940.1
|
3,269.9
|
|
11.2
|
|
13,119.6
|
14,111.1
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisional data for October 2020.
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January - October 2019 and 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
January - October
|
|
Change
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
Change
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
160.9
|
|
|
163.1
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
639.4
|
|
|
594.5
|
|
|
|
-7.0
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2,002
|
2,252
|
|
12.5
|
|
426.6
|
495.1
|
|
16.1
|
|
2,218.8
|
|
2,399.2
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
47.5
|
|
|
44.2
|
|
|
|
-7.0
|
|
|
266.0
|
|
|
220.2
|
|
|
|
-17.2
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
840
|
958
|
|
14.0
|
|
187.0
|
219.3
|
|
17.2
|
|
984.8
|
|
1,106.4
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
127.8
|
|
|
144.7
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
532.3
|
|
|
665.8
|
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
967
|
1,047
|
|
8.3
|
|
161.7
|
189.2
|
|
17.0
|
|
532.1
|
|
630.3
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
996
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
128.7
|
|
|
149.3
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
524.3
|
|
|
629.9
|
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
730
|
851
|
|
16.6
|
|
113.1
|
188.9
|
|
67.0
|
|
616.8
|
|
1,146.3
|
|
|
85.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
1,229
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
155.2
|
|
|
192.6
|
|
|
|
24.1
|
|
|
623.0
|
|
|
712.9
|
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
Attiki
|
2,890
|
3,122
|
|
8.0
|
|
753.8
|
879.8
|
|
16.7
|
|
3,564.4
|
|
3,752.0
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
41.3
|
|
|
44.3
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
162.3
|
|
|
161.4
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,383
|
1,517
|
|
9.7
|
|
295.3
|
252.4
|
|
-14.5
|
|
1,047.7
|
|
831.0
|
|
|
-20.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
1,457
|
|
|
20.4
|
|
|
291.7
|
|
|
258.7
|
|
|
|
-11.3
|
|
|
1,120.9
|
|
|
963.4
|
|
|
|
-14.1
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
13,608
|
15,331
|
|
12.7
|
|
2,890.7
|
3,221.6
|
|
11.4
|
|
12,832.8
|
13,813.3
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisional data for October 2020.
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:17:07 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
