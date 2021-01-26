Building Anew With Old Blueprints

January 26, 2021

The OECD inclusive framework on base erosion and profit shifting has released detailed blueprints of its pillars 1 and 2 proposals. In this recent article published in Tax Notes Federal, John Harrington, Dentons US Tax Practice Co-Leader and Global Tax Leadership member, examines the OECD's two-pillar approach to taxing the digital economy and how some of its components, especially from pillar 1, could become building blocks for international tax change, whether specific to a jurisdiction or more broadly adopted.

