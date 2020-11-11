Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Building Automation and Control Systems Market will see Maximum Demand from Commercial End-users Through 2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 01:11am EST

The new building automation and control systems market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005989/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the building automation and control systems market. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing demand for energy efficiency”, says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the building automation and control systems market size to grow by USD 27.83 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Building Automation and Control Systems MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

  • The building automation and control systems market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 8.45%.
  • The commercial buildings end-user segment led the global building automation and control systems market in 2019.
  • The growth of the market in the commercial buildings end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 35% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
  • The APAC region will offer maximum growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
  • China is the key market for building automation and control systems in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The building automation and control systems market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
  • The building automation and control systems market is segmented by End-user (Commercial buildings, Residential buildings, Government buildings, and Other buildings) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:45aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : Q3 2020 Results
PU
01:45aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 11.11.2020 pbb reports slightly higher year-on-year third quarter pre-tay profit of 75 million – concerns persist about developments on real estate markets
PU
01:43aFACTBOX : Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
RE
01:43aGLOBALDATA : Key players in breast cancer space engage effectively with Japanese patients through unbranded digital strategies, says GlobalData
PU
01:41a​Shearwater GeoServices comment on streamer technology joint venture
PU
01:41aBECHTLE : Raises Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year
PU
01:41aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Welding Consumables Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Over USD 5 Billion Spend Growth | SpendEdge
BU
01:40aMASTERFLEX SE : Solid development in third quarter - Management confirms forecast for 2020
EQ
01:39aHONDA MOTOR : says will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars
RE
01:39aBAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces Interim Results for the First Nine Months of 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
2MODERNA, INC. : Why Pfizer?s ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine will not be at the local pharmacy any time soon
3LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
4CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : unit raising $3 billion via blockchain bond
5ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : REPLACE - PLACEMENTS :: Results Of The Private Placement (&Quot;PP&Quot..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group