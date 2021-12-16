Building Decarbonization Coalition and Partners Launch "The Switch is On", a Campaign Supporting Widespread Home Electrification In California

New program features incentives, live advisors, vetted contractors, ambassadors and more

Today, the Building Decarbonization Coalition (BDC) and its partners launched the “Switch Is On“ campaign to help Californians switch from gas-powered to all-electric appliances. This campaign is the first of its kind in California, and hopes to serve as a template for similar programs across the nation. An all-electric home reduces health risks, contributes to a more resilient energy system, supports the state’s decarbonization goals, and in many cases can save money for homeowners.

“The only way California -- and the world at large -- will meet its climate goals will be to electrify our homes and businesses,” said Panama Bartholomy, executive director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition. “Modern electric appliances are cleaner, more efficient, and simply better than gas-powered alternatives. By sharing knowledge with everyday Americans and guiding them through the process of electrifying their homes, this campaign will catalyze the transformation to a cleaner, safer energy future.”

In addition to promoting regional and statewide incentives for electrification, the “Switch Is On“ campaign will educate, inspire, and support Californians who want to join the movement to electrify their homes. People can visit Switchison.org to speak one-on-one with home electrification advisors, find vetted contractors, get information on incentives and rebates, and find additional resources about home electrification.

The campaign’s statewide launch comes after a 2020 pilot program promoting electrification in the Bay Area and two years of market research. Through creative media, a grassroots ambassador program and a robust website, the campaign educates people about the value of swapping out gas-powered water heaters, dryers, cooktops and furnaces for electric alternatives, and provides information on a variety of incentives to support the switch. The campaign also educates homeowners about clean energy initiatives such as energy efficiency and weatherization, and related technologies like home solar and battery storage.

"The need to electrify everything is one of the most important climate narratives of our lifetime, and not enough people are talking about it," said Saul Griffith, co-founder of Rewiring America and author of Electrify!. "The Switch Is On campaign is a needed, timely and critical effort that will educate Californians about how they can electrify their lives with technology that already exists, and save money on their bills without sacrificing their lifestyles. It turns out that we can all do our part to address climate change by improving our personal infrastructure. We are excited to help the Building Decarbonization Coalition build this movement, and to promote the campaign’s success.”

“I couldn't be happier living in a decarbonized home,” said Ann Edminster of Petaluma. “The Switch Is On campaign will help Californians understand the benefits of swapping out their gas appliances for electric ones that are better for their health, convenience, and the environment. I have no hesitation recommending electrification to all my friends, neighbors, and family.”

The campaign is supported by TECH Clean California, a statewide initiative under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), designed to accelerate the adoption of clean space and water heating technology by providing incentives and training to support contractors electrifying homes. Additional campaign partners include Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN), East Bay Community Energy, Peninsula Clean Energy, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), City of Santa Monica, City of San Jose, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Central Coast Community Energy, Marin Clean Energy, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), and the Tri-Country Regional Energy Network (3C-REN).

The Switch Is On campaign can be found at www.switchison.org. All Californians — including homeowners, renters and contractors — are encouraged to go to the website to learn more and get support in electrifying their homes. Those who have already begun their electrification journey can join the campaign’s ambassador program here.

About The Building Decarbonization Coalition

Launched in 2018, the Building Decarbonization Coalition (BDC) forges public-private partnerships among government authorities, utilities, manufacturers, builders and other vital sector stakeholders. These diverse and dynamic partnerships drive the development of clean energy powered, zero-emission homes, commercial Buildings and communities.

