Building Hope : Completes Innovative New School of Science and Technology in Schertz, Texas

08/10/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
Students will start school in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility on Aug. 16

Building Hope, a non-profit foundation dedicated to identifying and financing viable charter school facilities so all students have access to a quality K-12 education, today announced that its school partner – School of Science and Technology Schertz – will open for students on time and well under budget. Located in the greater San Antonio area, School of Science and Technology Schertz will support nearly 300 students in Pre-K through 2nd grade and 5th grade, beginning on the first day of school, Aug. 16.

“Thanks to the school’s leadership, Building Hope’s dedicated team and strong community partnerships, families in Schertz will have a brand new, state-of-the-art educational home at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year,” said Building Hope’s Vice President for the Southwest Region Shawn McCormack.

The 25,000-square-foot facility was completed just six months after breaking ground and close to $1 million under budget as a result of Building Hope Real Estate’s expertise in developing custom projects from inception to execution. “Because our team understands the impact of our work resides with the students who will learn and grow at a school, we dedicate every effort to delivering a facility that will enhance a school’s educational model at a price schools can afford,” explains Building Hope Real Estate President Dru Damico.

The School of Science and Technology Schertz will eventually grow to serve Pre-K through 8th grade students and will launch a second phase of development to serve the growing student population. Its emphasis at all grade levels will be on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and providing a family-oriented and character-driven environment for students. Students and their families will have the first opportunity to tour the new facility at open house events on Aug. 12. The community is invited to see the new school and its facilities at a ribbon cutting event at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13.

“We are so grateful to the community for its support,” said Principal Charles Ramirez. “Our campus is proud to support a significant number of military families. We are also working closely with local businesses to host events such as family dine-out nights and opportunities for our students to meet local fire department officials and of course, check out the fire trucks.”

The innovative school will teach internet coding as early as Kindergarten. Its Pre-K program will serve students whose families are active-duty military, first responders, and English-Language Learners and provide an introduction to STEM education.

Since 2003, Building Hope has supported more than 300 charter school projects serving 150,000 students around the country. To learn more about Building Hope, its partner schools, and its services, visit http://buildinghope.org.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation created to support education and public charter schools. Since 2003, Building Hope’s purpose has been to identify and finance viable facilities so that all students have access to a quality K-12 education. Building Hope has grown the capacity of charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services so that schools can focus on and devote more resources to educating students in underserved communities. Building Hope has supported 300 charter school projects and 150,000 students in 20 states and the District of Columbia, by providing more than $363 million in direct loans, credit enhancements, and equity investments to support $1.9 billion in school construction.


HOT NEWS