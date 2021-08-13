Building Hope Opens Brand New School in August: Compass Rose Journey Windcrest, Texas

Compass Rose Journey is the Second Ground-Up School Development in San Antonio Area Building Hope Has Opened On-Time and Under-Budget This Year

Building Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to identifying and financing viable charter school facilities, so all students have access to a quality K-12 education, today announced the opening of its partner school – Compass Rose Journey – in Windcrest, Texas. The campus will serve nearly 600 students when the 2021-2022 academic year begins on Aug. 16.

“This brand new, highly customized facility would not be possible without the welcoming community support in Windcrest, the schools’ dedicated leadership, and their collaboration with Building Hope’s committed team,” said Building Hope’s Vice President of Real Estate Development Jerry Zayets. “This is the second San Antonio-area school Building Hope has partnered with, and we are thrilled for the opportunities these campuses will offer local students and communities.”

Compass Rose Journey will serve students in kindergarten through 6th grade. The school’s curriculum is focused on public health, introducing students at an early age to a high-demand field. Students and their families, school leaders and community partners will benefit from the building’s completion just nine months after breaking ground and will gather on Sept. 23, to celebrate the achievement.

With Building Hope’s guidance through the due diligence, permitting, design, and building processes, the project is coming in nearly half a million dollars under budget. This has allowed the school to add a 5,000-square-foot outdoor learning environment that models the geographical regions in Texas.

“This outdoor learning environment will be a game-changer for Compass Rose Journey’s students,” said Brady Hutchins, who is a regional construction manager for Building Hope. “The space will encourage kids to talk, move, and learn together in a setting they love – the outdoors.”

Compass Rose Journey Founding Principal Brittany Thompson said the school’s teachers and staff members are excitedly preparing their new classrooms to welcome students. “Our goal is to give students opportunities to engage in nature-based, place-based, and hands-on learning in both indoor and outdoor classrooms. We want them to be prepared to play important roles in contributing to better and healthier self, community, and world.”

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit www.buildinghope.org.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation created to support education and public charter schools. Since 2003, Building Hope’s purpose has been to identify and finance viable facilities so that all students have access to a quality K-12 education. Building Hope has grown the capacity of charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services so that schools can focus on and devote more resources to educating students in underserved communities. Building Hope has supported 300 charter school projects and 150,000 students in 20 states and the District of Columbia, by providing more than $363 million in direct loans, credit enhancements, and equity investments to support $1.9 billion in school construction.

