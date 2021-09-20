Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Building Resilience in Africa

09/20/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTEXT:

Africa has made notable progress in the last three decades. Life expectancy has risen steadily, school enrollment has grown, and carbon emissions have steadily remained well below global averages.

Amidst these achievements, managing disaster risks and urban challenges is key to ensuring that Africa's development achievements are not lost when disasters hit. About 90% of all disasters in Africa are weather and climate driven. By 2030, up to 118 million extremely poor people in Africa, living on less than $1.25 a day, will be exposed to cyclones, drought, floods, earthquakes, extreme heat and extreme weather conditions.

The World Bank, Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) and partners are working with African governments and communities to build resilience in key urban and rural areas throughout the continent. The objective is to assist Africa in taking positive steps toward reaching its growth potential, scaling up its economic achievements, and fostering resilience against climate, urban and disaster risks.

RESPONSE:

Africa's growing population and urbanization presents an opportunity for a turning point towards equitable growth and progress. With evolving demographic growth and Africa's urbanization rate, about 70% of Africa's urban areas and cities are yet to be built. It presents opportunities for the private and public sectors to collaborate and invest in people, communities and cities-but cities must be well managed to attract private capital.

The Africa DRM program sought to primarily implement activities under a regional approach. The program or strategy is aligned with World Bank Corporate Initiatives such as: the World Bank Group's Climate Change Action Plan 2016-2020, the Africa Climate Business Plan (ACBP) and the Action Plan on Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience.

The PA contributes to:

Last Updated: Mar 03,2020

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 17:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
AQ
02:16pDOORDASH : introduces on-demand alcohol delivery
AQ
02:16pAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Sale of Own Shares for Employee Share Purchase Program
AQ
02:16pMISMO, Snapdocs Announce Collaboration on New e-Eligibility Service
BU
02:14pCalifornia Urban and Agricultural Water Districts Reach Settlement Agreement in Legal Dispute, Move Toward Collaboration on Colorado River
BU
02:13pSALLIE MAE : Offers Tips, Free Resources to Help Families Complete the FAFSA®
BU
02:13pAURORA : Unveils the Toyota Sienna, Powered by the Aurora : Driver and Built for Ride-Hailing
BU
02:12pKATAHDIN BANKSHARES : Trust Supports Penquis' - We've Got Your Back Campaign
PU
02:12pBOMBARDIER : rejoins the S&P/TSX Composite Index
PU
02:12pBSEE Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Ida
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS