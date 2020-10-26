Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Building a Sustainable and Resilient Economy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Results

Supported reforms and associated technical assistance and policy dialogue helped create fiscal space, financial resilience, and fiscal buffers. The operation also directly strengthened the physical and natural environment through reforms such as banning coastal mining, which was degrading the coastal environmental and increasing vulnerability to storms, and passing needed policies, such as the Ocean's Policy and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy. Moreover, integrating climate resilience and adaptation reforms with dialogue on fiscal reform and fiscal resilience furthered the government's efforts to mainstream climate resilience into its broader development agenda, focusing on key sectors for developing a blue economy, such as nature-based tourism and fisheries. Specific results include:

  • The contingencies fund has now grown to over 2.0 % of GDP; it continues to grow and has not yet been tapped. In the event of a natural disaster or other shock, these resources will allow the government to respond flexibly and rapidly.
  • Procurement reform has been completed and will ensure increased value for money.
  • Tax reform has commenced, with the promise of increased fiscal space and a more fair distribution of the tax burden.
  • On the environmental front, coastal sand mining has ceased, and while the affected beaches will require some time to naturally regenerate, the negative impact on adjoining beaches and immediate surroundings has been halted.

In support of this ambitious agenda, the Bank also provided significant technical assistance to authorities working on several of the reforms, including the new procurement legislation, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy, state-owned enterprise reform and oversight, tax reform, and the ban on coastal sand mining and associated monitoring efforts.

Bank Group Contribution

The World Bank, through the International Development Association, provided a development policy credit in the amount of US$30 million to finance this operation.

Partners

Close cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was maintained throughout project preparation, as was dialogue and engagement with the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC). This cooperation helped ensure effective coordination in providing technical assistance and a coherent approach to support for fiscal policy reforms, objectives, and level of ambition. In ensuring close cooperation, both the Bank and the IMF were better able to focus on their respective areas of comparative advantage, knowledge, and expertise. Cooperation was also essential to limit SVG authorities' burden in engaging with numerous multilateral institutions.

Beneficiaries

Given that this is a development policy financing operation, beneficiaries are broad-based, but the contributions made by this project to increase resiliency in dealing with natural disasters are expected to benefit poor households, as they are disproportionately affected by the impacts of natural disasters, emergencies, and the effects of climate change.

Moving Forward

This operation laid the foundation for a second development financing operation, approved in June 2020, which will reinforce this project's efforts by continuing to build increased fiscal resilience, strengthen climate resilience, and extend disaster risk management reform efforts to better prepare for and respond to emergencies, including pandemics.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 15:34:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Sep 30, 2020
PR
11:45aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:44aQuadReal and Tower Companies Achieve Certification with the Fitwel Viral Response Module Just One Month After Public Release
PR
11:42aAnt's Hong Kong leg of $34.4 billion dual-listing oversubscribed, sources say
RE
11:42aSANDERSON FARMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:42aWall Street slumps as virus cases soar, stimulus remains elusive
RE
11:41aOXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP. : Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 2, 2020
AQ
11:41aOxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 2, 2020
GL
11:40aFRANKLIN ELECTRIC : News - Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
11:40aNEL ASA : Invitation to presentation of Q3 2020 results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
3EUROSTOXX : Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks
4Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Fiat, PSA to win EU approval for $38 billion merger - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group