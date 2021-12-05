Building activity down in September quarter

COVID-19 had a significant impact on building activity in 2020. The alert level 4 lockdown in the March and June 2020 quarters resulted in decreased building activity, which bounced back in the September 2020 quarter. Since then, residential building activity has been at historically high levels.

The increase in residential building activity seen since the end of 2020 has followed record levels of consents for new homes. See Consents remain at record levels for more information.

Auckland spent more time at alert level 4 than the rest of the country, which meant non-essential building activity was paused for longer.

As a result, the seasonally adjusted value of building work put in place in Auckland dropped 11 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter (which is more than the 5.3 percent drop nationally).

"More than a third of all building activity takes place in Auckland so it significantly affects the national results," Mr Heslop said.

The seasonally adjusted value removes the effects of typical seasonal patterns but does not remove the effects of price changes.