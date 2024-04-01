DUBAI (Reuters) - A building close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Monday, Iranian media reported.

The report, carried in most of the country's official outlets, gave no further details. The SNN agency earlier said the Iranian consulate and ambassador's residence were targeted, without giving further details.

Syria's SANA state news agency said a building had suffered major destruction and neighbouring buildings were also damaged. It did not identify the target, which it said was located in the Mezzeh neighbourhood in the vicinity of Damascus.

Earlier SANA had reported an explosion had been heard in the vicinity of Damascus and said "hostile targets" were intercepted by Syrian air defences.

Since the Iranian-backed Palestinian faction Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Israel has ramped up airstrikes in Syria against Lebanon's Hezbollah militia and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), both of which support the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Kinda Makieh, Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by Alison Williams and Peter Graff)