Rescuers have pulled 10 survivors from the rubble of the eight-storey "self-built" house in Hunan province that collapsed on April 29, according to CCTV.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.

(This story corrects typo in first paragraph; fifty-three, not fifth-three)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Tom Hogue)