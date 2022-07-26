Building confidence key challenge for Colombia's next president - Moody's

BOGOTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Generating confidence will be a
key challenge for Colombia's next president, Gustavo Petro, to
ensure continued investment and maintain economic growth at
levels to avoid fiscal complications, an executive for ratings
agency Moody's said on Tuesday.
Moody's holds a credit rating of BAA2 with a stable outlook
for Colombia.
"Investment will play a very important role to have a growth
level closer to 3.5% or 4% in the medium term and this will be
due to confidence," Renzo Merino, a Moody's senior vice
president and its principal analyst for Colombia, said at an
event.
Merino cited Mexico as an example, where Moody's lowered the
rating to Baa2 from Baa1 at the beginning of the month, saying
weak investment dynamics were an important driver of economic
underperformance.
Colombia's economy will grow above the average for the
region this year, Merino added.
The Andean country's current government revised its economic
growth target for 2022 to 6.5% from an original 5%, in line with
analyst expectations.
Analysts also predict economic growth will slow to an
average of 2.5% in 2023.
Petro, who will become Colombia's first leftist president on
Aug. 7, has caused uncertainty among investors and business
leaders over plans to halt further oil and gas contracts, as
well as an ambitious tax reform to raise an extra 50 trillion
pesos per year ($11.2 billion).
"In a neutral scenario (...) we believe that a reform could
help maintain social spending which began in the pandemic,"
Merino said, adding such a move would help recover advances in
tackling poverty and inequality, while helping to cut Colombia's
fiscal deficit.
The new government must comply with Colombia's fiscal rule -
a measure imposed in 2011 to prevent the deterioration of
public finances - and address social tensions following protests
in 2021, which implies political as well as investment risk,
Merino said.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Marguerita Choy)