Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Building confidence key challenge for Colombia's next president - Moody's

07/26/2022 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Generating confidence will be a key challenge for Colombia's next president, Gustavo Petro, to ensure continued investment and maintain economic growth at levels to avoid fiscal complications, an executive for ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday.

Moody's holds a credit rating of BAA2 with a stable outlook for Colombia.

"Investment will play a very important role to have a growth level closer to 3.5% or 4% in the medium term and this will be due to confidence," Renzo Merino, a Moody's senior vice president and its principal analyst for Colombia, said at an event.

Merino cited Mexico as an example, where Moody's lowered the rating to Baa2 from Baa1 at the beginning of the month, saying weak investment dynamics were an important driver of economic underperformance.

Colombia's economy will grow above the average for the region this year, Merino added.

The Andean country's current government revised its economic growth target for 2022 to 6.5% from an original 5%, in line with analyst expectations.

Analysts also predict economic growth will slow to an average of 2.5% in 2023.

Petro, who will become Colombia's first leftist president on Aug. 7, has caused uncertainty among investors and business leaders over plans to halt further oil and gas contracts, as well as an ambitious tax reform to raise an extra 50 trillion pesos per year ($11.2 billion).

"In a neutral scenario (...) we believe that a reform could help maintain social spending which began in the pandemic," Merino said, adding such a move would help recover advances in tackling poverty and inequality, while helping to cut Colombia's fiscal deficit.

The new government must comply with Colombia's fiscal rule - a measure imposed in 2011 to prevent the deterioration of public finances - and address social tensions following protests in 2021, which implies political as well as investment risk, Merino said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 105.07 Delayed Quote.32.85%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.85% 287.75 Delayed Quote.-25.60%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.68% 308.109694 Real-time Quote.-16.33%
WTI -0.42% 95.964 Delayed Quote.25.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aMOVES-Moelis hires M&A banker Kimm from Evercore
RE
11:44aFar from Ukraine, Russia plans big eastern military drills next month
RE
11:42aEurope's long and chequered history of rationing
RE
11:41aAlex Jones defamation trial begins over Sandy Hook shooting
RE
11:37aBuilding confidence key challenge for Colombia's next president - Moody's
RE
11:32aPence warns about focus on 2020 election as Trump returns to Washington
RE
11:30aU.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
RE
11:28aPope apology tour of Canada continues with stadium Mass
RE
11:24aUkraine says it can save nearly $5.5 billion by postponing debt repayments
RE
11:22aSpain raises inflation forecast for 2022, lowers GDP growth target for 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
2SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
3Analysis-U.S. LNG exports to Europe on track to surpass Biden promise
4China battery maker Gotion raises $685 million in Swiss listing
5GM reaffirms full-year profit forecast, but prepares for possible slowd..

HOT NEWS