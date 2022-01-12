Building consents hit new highs in November

The Auckland region led the annual number of new homes consented with 20,384 in the year ended November 2021 (up 25 percent compared with the year ended November 2020).

"This is the first time that Auckland has passed the 20,000 mark," Mr Heslop said.

Regions with the next highest number of new homes consented were:

7,526 in Canterbury (up 30 percent compared with the year ended November 2020)

5,062 in Waikato (up 26 percent)

3,633 in Wellington (up 22 percent).

"Much of the growth in Auckland has been due to the increase in the number of consents for multi-unit homes such as townhouses, apartments, and flats," Mr Heslop said.

"In Auckland, the number of multi-unit homes consented in the year ended November 2021 is now triple what it was five years ago."