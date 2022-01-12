Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Building consents hit new highs in November

01/12/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Auckland region led the annual number of new homes consented with 20,384 in the year ended November 2021 (up 25 percent compared with the year ended November 2020).

"This is the first time that Auckland has passed the 20,000 mark," Mr Heslop said.
Regions with the next highest number of new homes consented were:

  • 7,526 in Canterbury (up 30 percent compared with the year ended November 2020)
  • 5,062 in Waikato (up 26 percent)
  • 3,633 in Wellington (up 22 percent).

"Much of the growth in Auckland has been due to the increase in the number of consents for multi-unit homes such as townhouses, apartments, and flats," Mr Heslop said.

"In Auckland, the number of multi-unit homes consented in the year ended November 2021 is now triple what it was five years ago."

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:21pCitigroup Declares Common Stock Dividends; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
BU
05:20pNabors Industries Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Invitation
PR
05:20pTaktikal Secures $2 Million Funding from Brunnur Ventures to Drive International Sales Expansion
BU
05:19pTyson Foods Moves 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to All-Virtual Format
GL
05:19pTyson Foods Moves 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to All-Virtual Format
GL
05:19pTech Up As Treasury Yield Worries Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pFinancials Flat As Treasury Yields Slip, Jefferies Takes Hit -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pModerna expects COVID-19 vaccine trial data for children aged 2-5 in March
RE
05:15pUstr's white stressed importance of canada's meeting its commitments under uscma trade deal, including on dairy tariff rates -ustr
RE
05:15pDeputy ustr white expressed concern about canada's proposed digital service tax in talks with canadian counterpart -ustr
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Wall Street closes higher as inflation data supports Fed bets
5Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb

HOT NEWS