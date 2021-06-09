Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Building permits foresees positive perspectives for Construction

06/09/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

In the 1st quarter of 2021, there were 6.5 thousand licensed buildings, i.e. +7.0% in comparison with the same period of the previous year (+1.0% in the 4th quarter of 2020). Building permits for new constructions increased by 8.4% while renovation permits grew by 1.5% (+3.4% and -6.3% in the same order, in the 4th quarter of 2020). Completed buildings decreased by 13.6% (-4.1% in the 4th quarter of 2020) amounting to 3.7 thousand buildings.
Compared with the previous quarter, the number of building permits increased by 11.6% (-2.4% in the 4th quarter of 2020) and the number of completed buildings grew by 0.4% (+1.0% in the 4th quarter of 2020).
In a monthly analysis, it can be seen that after the year-on-year decreases registered in January and February, the building permits grew by 43.6% in March and by 64.1% in April. When compared to the same months of 2019, this growth is also relevant, with increases of 25.9% in March and 25.7% in April.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 10:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aUP FINTECH  : Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares (Form 6-K)
PU
06:41aOPEC to host the First Vienna Energy Scholar Programme
PU
06:41a100TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE ACTIVITIES  : Employees “Connect" to contribute to the SDGs: Komatsu Earth Day Event Held
PU
06:41aLUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  : LuxSE welcomes DZ BANK as Trading Member
PU
06:41aGFL ENVIRONMENTAL  : announces closing of UPSIZED OFFERING OF US$750 MILLION OF Senior Notes (Form 6-K)
PU
06:40aMASTERCARD  : World Rugby welcomes Mastercard as founding global partner of Women in Rugby and unveils new marketing campaign Mastercard will be the exclusive partner of the Youth Unstoppables element of the Team Powered campaign and work to inspire young women and girls to get involved in the sport
AQ
06:39aRYANAIR  : hails 'important victory' against Condor state aid
RE
06:38aIndia retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.30% in May - Reuters poll
RE
06:38aSpanish EV charger maker Wallbox to go public in $1.5 billion New York SPAC deal
RE
06:38aChina to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede
5SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court

HOT NEWS