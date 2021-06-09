Building permits foresees positive perspectives for Construction

In the 1st quarter of 2021, there were 6.5 thousand licensed buildings, i.e. +7.0% in comparison with the same period of the previous year (+1.0% in the 4th quarter of 2020). Building permits for new constructions increased by 8.4% while renovation permits grew by 1.5% (+3.4% and -6.3% in the same order, in the 4th quarter of 2020). Completed buildings decreased by 13.6% (-4.1% in the 4th quarter of 2020) amounting to 3.7 thousand buildings.

Compared with the previous quarter, the number of building permits increased by 11.6% (-2.4% in the 4th quarter of 2020) and the number of completed buildings grew by 0.4% (+1.0% in the 4th quarter of 2020).

In a monthly analysis, it can be seen that after the year-on-year decreases registered in January and February, the building permits grew by 43.6% in March and by 64.1% in April. When compared to the same months of 2019, this growth is also relevant, with increases of 25.9% in March and 25.7% in April.