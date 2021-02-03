Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BuildingClean.org Report Finds “Buy American” Policies Would Dramatically Boost Manufacturing Jobs Making Energy-Efficient Products

02/03/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report released today by BuildingClean.org found increasing the rate of residential deep retrofits across the nation coupled with the implementation of Buy American procurement policies could create more than 170,000 American manufacturing jobs. The report, entitled Manufacturing Efficiency: How Buy America Policy Can Boost Jobs Manufacturing Energy-Efficient Products, compared the manufacturing job creation potential of strengthening all retrofits to full deep retrofits, increasing the retrofit rate, and implementing Buy American policies.

“Increasing the retrofit rate, strengthening retrofits, and enacting Buy American policies will deliver more than 170,000 manufacturing jobs across the nation, while driving down emissions and securing a more sustainable future for the nation,” said Jason Walsh, President of the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation. “This report shows the tremendous opportunity in making the products we need to make our homes and buildings more energy efficient at a time when America’s manufacturing sector is in need of revitalization and millions of Americans have applied for unemployment during the ongoing pandemic.”

The study found that increasing demand for American-made energy-efficient housing products through Buy American policies and deep retrofits will boost job creation in manufacturing, with appliance and HVAC manufacturing showing the most growth. At the current estimated retrofit rate of 2%, just strengthening retrofits to full deep retrofits would support 132,000 manufacturing jobs. Adding a Buy American policy to a deep retrofit rate of 2% would create another 20,000 jobs. Finally, the report explored the impact of increasing the deep retrofit rate to 4% while also enacting a Buy American policy. Under this scenario more than 170,000 jobs would be created.

“Our nation is long overdue for a massive infrastructure investment, including funds to modernize our existing buildings,” said United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway. “Using American-made materials as we upgrade our homes and businesses will not only ensure that they are safer and more efficient, but will also create good, union manufacturing jobs, helping rebuild our battered economy and laying the foundation for a brighter future for all.”

The report found that with the right policies in place, energy efficiency could be a driver of significant growth of manufacturing jobs in the United States. Deep retrofits go beyond basic weatherization and feature exterior continuous insulation; energy-efficient appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); and windows.

“The benefits of enacting the actions outlined in Manufacturing Efficiency are undeniable,” Walsh said. “The creation of manufacturing jobs in communities across the nation will help our nation heal from the devastating economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Stopping energy waste will strengthen our fight against climate change. And, ramping up residential deep retrofits—especially in affordable housing—will make the buildings we live and work in healthier and safer.”

###

The Building Clean database supercharges efforts to find healthy, U.S.-made products and highlights a broad range of energy-efficient housing products, illustrating the breadth and depth of America’s energy-efficient product supply chain. It is an initiative of the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation,which educates the public about the job-creating potential of environmental solutions. Find out more at buildingclean.org.


Abby Harvey
BlueGreen Alliance Foundation
202-709-5113
aharvey@bluegreenalliance.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pMiami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group
PR
01:31pMOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results; Host Conference Call
BU
01:31pINVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates IAC/InterActiveCorp's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – IAC
BU
01:30pUNITY BANCORP : February 3 2021Unity Bank Donates $22,500 to Nonprofit Organizations as Customer Tribute
PU
01:30pPress Release | February 03, 2021 Census Bureau Releases Census of Governments Infographic The infographic provides an at-a-glance look at the planning and dissemination for the upcoming 2022 CoG.
PU
01:30pKazakhstan conveys its full commitment to compensate for overproduced volumes
PU
01:30pPVH : Heritage Brands Prioritize Corporate Responsibility With ‘Together in Good Company'
PU
01:30pPVH : Michael Miille, VP of Design at IZOD, Looks to the Future
PU
01:30pPVH : Heritage Brands Digitize Wholesale Strategy
PU
01:30pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition's Support of Injured Veterans Approaches $250,000
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility
2Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
3BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
4Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
5Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on restructuring - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ