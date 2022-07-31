Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Buildings burn after deadly strikes hit Mykolaiv

07/31/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon and his wife, were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Headquartered in Mykolaiv, a strategically important city that borders the mostly Russia-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and it has its own fleet and shipyard.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described Vadatursky's death as "a great loss for all of Ukraine," saying the businessman had been in the process of building a modern grain market involving a network of transhipment terminals and elevators.

Three people were also wounded in the attacks on Mikolaiv, the city's Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told Ukrainian television, adding 12 missiles had hit homes and educational facilities. He earlier described the strikes as "probably the most powerful" on the city of the entire five-month-old war.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.20% 508.7719 Real-time Quote.3.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 62.05 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26pOpec sec-gen al-ghais says recent rise in oil prices is not only…
RE
03:25pOpec sec-gen al-ghaissays 'opec doesn't control oil prices, but…
RE
03:20pOpec sec-gen al-ghais says russia's membership in opec+ is vital…
RE
03:18pOpec sec-gen al-ghais says russia is a big main player in the wo…
RE
03:16pOpec sec-gen al-ghais tells kuwait's alrai newspaper that opec i…
RE
02:57pSri Lanka President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country - WSJ
RE
02:44pWildfire burns 250 hectares of pine, injures firefighters in France
RE
02:31pWickremesinghe remained in contact with rajapaksa to deal with a…
RE
02:28pWickremesinghe says it wasn’t the right time for former presiden…
RE
02:27pRanil wickremesinghe says it will be months before sri lankans b…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3Physical flows through Nord Stream 1 steady at 13.1 Mln kWh/h
4Lufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay
5Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

HOT NEWS