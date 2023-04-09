STORY: Smoke filled a street in the southern French city of Marseille, on Sunday, after two buildings collapsed in an explosion.

Officials say eight people are not responding to phone calls, and could be trapped under the rubble.

A fire complicated rescue efforts and a third building in the area had partially collapsed, according to officials, who say five people were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who visited the site, said 30 buildings in the area were evacuated.

LOCAL RESIDENT JEANNINE: "I know many of my neighbours and I don't know what to expect, they might be stuck under the rubble and that's terrible, it's terrible, terrible for us."

It's a terrible reminder for some of 2018... when less than a mile away, three buildings considered unfit for habitation collapsed, killing eight people.

The mayor of Marseille said a parallel could not be drawn, while the prosecutor said the buildings that collapsed on Sunday were not known to have any structural problems.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.