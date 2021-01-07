Built In Honors Persado in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

Today, Persado, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform that unlocks the value of the right words at every customer interaction, was recognized by Built In as part of its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Persado earned a place on several Best Places To Work lists – including New York, where the company is headquartered, as well as Chicago and San Francisco, where it has a significant presence. The annual awards recognize companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets in the U.S.

“As challenging as 2020 was, it presented every business with the opportunity to focus on its culture in new and important ways. I’m proud of how quickly Persado introduced programs to help our team members connect, cope and celebrate throughout the year,” said Allison Griggs Lee, Chief People Officer at Persado. “And as our global team faced unprecedented obstacles in both their professional and personal lives, it was inspiring to see everyone continue to innovate on behalf of our customers and stay true to our company values. We’re thrilled to be recognized by Built In, and included with other world-class organizations who demonstrated how essential character, creativity and resiliency are to being a great place to work.”

Early in 2020, Persado introduced several innovative programs to foster teamwork and keep employees engaged while working remotely. New initiatives included: expanding programming related to Employee Resource Groups worldwide; opening up learning and development opportunities to support professional and personal growth; broadening the company’s corporate giving program, which benefited more than 30 employee-selected nonprofits in 2020; investing in Mental Health Awareness with additional Wellness and Employee Enrichment benefits; and rapidly expanding its diversity and inclusion efforts.

“There is no question that our people have fueled our growth at Persado,” said Alex Vratskides, CEO and co-founder of Persado. “And as AI-powered content becomes a more important strategy for marketing and customer teams in every industry, our focus on continuing to build an innovative, fun, high-performance culture remains one of top priorities and is a key company OKR. Now more than ever, tapping into what modern workers want and need is the key to rapidly scale our business.”

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

