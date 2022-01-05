Built In Honors Persado in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

Today, Persado, the leading AI-content generation and decisioning platform, was recognized by Built In as part of its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Persado earned a place on several Best Places To Work lists – including New York, where the company is headquartered, as well as Chicago and San Francisco, where it has a significant presence. The annual awards recognize companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets in the U.S.

“Persado grew significantly in 2021 across our global offices all the while continuing our focus on fostering a supportive and engaged company culture through another unique year,” said Allison Griggs Lee, Chief People Officer at Persado. “And as our global team continued to adjust to remote work practices, it was inspiring to see everyone continue to innovate on behalf of our customers and stay true to our company values. We’re thrilled to be recognized by Built In, and included with other world-class organizations who demonstrated how essential character, creativity, and resiliency are to being a great place to work.”

Persado has invested heavily on providing resources to engage employees and foster teamwork while enabling employees to continue to grow their skills and interests inside and outside of work. Initiatives include: expanding programming related to Employee Resource Groups worldwide; opening up learning and development opportunities to support professional and personal growth; broadening the company’s corporate giving program; investing in Mental Health Awareness with additional Wellness and Employee Enrichment benefits; rapidly expanding its diversity and inclusion efforts; and expanded benefits, including best in class health benefits, flexible time off, employee enrichment fund, and 401k matching.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and company wide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

For the data-driven executive, Persado is the advanced personalization platform that delivers outsized value through AI content generation and decisioning at scale. Leading brands including J.P. Morgan Chase, Humana, American Express, and Verizon rely on Persado to realize the untapped potential in every message. Words matter. And when they are mapped to human emotion, generated by the Persado AI, and powered by machine learning, organizations reach a tipping point in their ability to understand the customer and personalize language experiences across touchpoints and channels—creating a continuous ability to learn, gain further customer insights, and drive ever higher performance. For more information about Persado visit www.persado.com, and follow Persado on LinkedIn.

