Built In Honors SmartBear in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

For 4th straight year, SmartBear earns Built In Boston’s Best Places to Work, 36th in the Best Large Places to Work category

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, is being honored in Built In’s Best Places to Work 2022 Awards for the fourth year in a row. SmartBear earned the 36th spot in the 100 Best Large Companies to Work for in Boston in 2022. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“SmartBear is attracting top talent, not only in Boston but around the world, who want to be a part of something special,” said Luzanna Marangoni, VP of People at SmartBear. “We are enjoying rapid growth, alongside tremendous investment in our employees and the addition of new benefits and perks. SmartBear employees enjoy numerous opportunities for development, learning, and growing their careers here. SmartBear is proud to be included on Built In’s Best Places to Work list again this year as we continue to grow our multi-cultural, diverse, and inclusive workplace.”

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

