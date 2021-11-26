Bukele says El Salvador 'bought the dip' and purchased 100 extra bitcoins

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - El Salvador President Nayib
Bukele on Friday said his country had bought an additional 100
bitcoins after the digital currency declined in value, building
on the country's cryptocurrency stake despite vast criticism
about the government's strategy.
Bitcoin, the world's largest digital currency, on Friday
fell as much as 7.8% to $54,377, its lowest since Oct. 12. It
was on track for its biggest one-day drop since Sept. 20 and is
now down more than 20% since touching a record high of $69,000
earlier this month.
"El Salvador just bought the dip. 100 extra coins acquired
with a discount. #Bitcoin," Bukele tweeted on Friday.
As of Oct. 28, the country had bought 1,120 bitcoins.
In September El Salvador became the world's first nation to
adopt bitcoin as legal tender, a move that generated global
media attention but also attracted criticism from the opposition
and foreign financial institutions.
Bukele has championed the adoption of bitcoin, arguing it
will help millions of Salvadorans living abroad send remittances
back home. He has also said it will bring financial inclusion,
investment, tourism, and development.
But the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said El
Salvador should not use bitcoin as legal tender, considering
risks related to the cryptocurrency.
