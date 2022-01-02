Bulgaria culls 39,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak

SOFIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities
started culling on Sunday over 39,000 chickens in the southern
village of Krivo Pole after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at
two industrial farms there, the governor of Haskovo region said.
Minko Angelov said the two farms had been hit by the highly
pathogenic avian influenza type A. This is the second outbreak
in the village since April, when over 40,000 hens were culled.
Severe forms of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu,
have spread in Europe and Asia in recent weeks.
Bird flu is often fatal for poultry. It cannot be
transmitted through food, although some human cases have raised
concern among epidemiologists.
