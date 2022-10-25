Bulgaria's caretaker government gives up on 2023 budget plan

SOFIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's caretaker
government will not present a draft 2023 budget to parliament,
finance minister Rositsa Velkova said on Tuesday, potentially
leaving its successor with the tough choice of either breaching
EU fiscal rules or slashing spending.
Speaking to lawmakers, Velkova said the caretaker government
would propose extending the 2022 budget into the new year until
a regular government can be appointed.
That's a change in position from the finance ministry, which
unveiled a 2023 budget draft on Thursday with a fiscal shortfall
of 6.6% of economic output and new debt of about 16 billion levs
($8 billion) and said it would put it to parliament.
"A new government could work on our base scenario for a
budget with a fiscal deficit of 6.6% and decide how to modify it
according to its priorities," Velkova said.
Bulgaria, rocked by political instability, is facing lengthy
and difficult talks to form a government after the Oct. 2
general election, the fourth in less than two years, produced a
deadlocked parliament. A new snap election can't be ruled out.
The political impasse poses a threat to Bulgaria's plans to
adopt the euro as of January 2024, economists say.
The gloomy budget prospects and the political deadlock are
already weighing on the country's ability to raise new debt on
the local market. The finance ministry called off an auction for
bonds maturing in 2026 on Tuesday after investors demanded 5.8%
yield, up from 4.5% two weeks ago and 3% in mid-September.
The caretaker cabinet will not present a draft budget to
parliament that would seriously breach European Union's fiscal
stability rules and would threaten Bulgaria's plans to join the
euro zone, Velkova said.
It will also not propose a draft within the EU's deficit
threshold of 3% of economic output because it would require
major spending cuts.
The high deficit target for 2023 is a result of big
increases in state pensions and cuts in value added taxes on
bread and heating earlier this year, while economic growth is
expected to slow to 1.6% in 2023 from 2.9% in 2022, according to
the finance ministry.
Bulgaria's small and open economy is expected to end 2022
with a fiscal shortfall of 3.4% of GDP.
The reformist We Continue the Change party, whose government
drafted the 2022 budget, has contested the caretaker
government's estimates for 2023 and argued the 2023 budget could
have a smaller deficit without cutting social spending.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova
Editing by Mark Potter and Peter Graff)