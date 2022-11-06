Bulgaria's nuclear reactor restarts after technical glitch fixed

SOFIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear
power plant said it has reconnected its Unit 6 to the power grid
late on Saturday after fixing a technical problem with the
conventional part of the reactor.
The state-owned plant had to shut down one of its two
Russian-designed units on Oct. 29 after detecting a problem with
the cooling system of the reactor's power generator.
The 1,000 megawatt reactor was reconnected to the power grid
at 1521 GMT on Saturday after the problem was fixed, it said in
a statement. Its other reactor, Unit 5, was working at full
capacity.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)