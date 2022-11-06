Bulgaria's nuclear reactor restarts after technical glitch fixed

SOFIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear power plant said it has reconnected its Unit 6 to the power grid late on Saturday after fixing a technical problem with the conventional part of the reactor.

The state-owned plant had to shut down one of its two Russian-designed units on Oct. 29 after detecting a problem with the cooling system of the reactor's power generator.

The 1,000 megawatt reactor was reconnected to the power grid at 1521 GMT on Saturday after the problem was fixed, it said in a statement. Its other reactor, Unit 5, was working at full capacity.